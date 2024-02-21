Twitter
Headlines

Meet genius who founded 10 famous Indian brands, then built Rs 10,000 crore company, not from IIT, IIM; his business is…

Meet Indian King who bought world's 10 most expensive cars and converted them into garbage vehicles

Meet IAS officer who is the nemesis of criminals, she cracked UPSC exam with AIR...

DNA TV Show: How Supreme Court declared Chandigarh mayor poll verdict

Jackky Bhagnani to gift heartfelt song to Rakul Preet Singh symbolising their love at their wedding

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Meet genius who founded 10 famous Indian brands, then built Rs 10,000 crore company, not from IIT, IIM; his business is…

Meet Indian King who bought world's 10 most expensive cars and converted them into garbage vehicles

Meet IAS officer who is the nemesis of criminals, she cracked UPSC exam with AIR...

Meaning of names of kids of star India cricketers

Zodiac signs of Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma, Vamika, Akaay

Most expensive things owned by Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Divya Agarwal dons traditional Punjabi attire, flaunts mehendi with to-be husband Apurva Padgaonkar

Remember Shri Krishna actor Sarvadaman Banerjee? Actor stuns fans with chiselled physique, amazing fitness at age 58

Meet Pooja Desai, Shammi Kapoor's granddaughter who is as beautiful as Kareena, Karisma, she works as...

IND vs ENG Test Series 2024 Highlights | India Lead Series By 2-1 Against England | IND v ENG Recap

IND vs ENG: Setback For India! Jasprit Bumrah Likely To Be Rested For 4th Test In Ranchi vs England

IND vs ENG: Yashasvi Jaiswal Joins Virat Kohli In Elite List After He Scored Consecutive Two 200's

Jackky Bhagnani to gift heartfelt song to Rakul Preet Singh symbolising their love at their wedding

Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli’s unique connection to names of their children, Vamika and Akaay

Why Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli decided to have son Akaay's birth in London

HomeViral

Viral

Meet Indian King who bought world's 10 most expensive cars and converted them into garbage vehicles

On one occasion, he visited a showroom dressed in ordinary attire, where he was mistaken for a poor Indian and humiliated by the staff who asked him to leave.

article-main

Shivam Verma

Updated: Feb 21, 2024, 05:37 AM IST

Edited by

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

In a tale of revenge and pride, a former King of Alwar, Jai Singh Prabhakar had purchased 10 Rolls Royce cars, known for their luxury and extravagance, to retaliate against the British for insulting him. This remarkable incident dates back to the early 1910s when Maharaja Jai Singh visited England and developed a fondness for luxury cars, particularly Rolls Royce. On one occasion, he visited a showroom dressed in ordinary attire, where he was mistaken for a poor Indian and humiliated by the staff who asked him to leave.

Instead of retaliating immediately, Maharaja Jai Singh returned to his hotel, donned royal attire, and sent a message to the showroom announcing his intention to purchase 10 Rolls Royce cars, according to a News18 report. Shocked by the sudden change in attire, the showroom staff rolled out the red carpet upon his arrival.

However, after coming back home, instead of driving the luxury cars, Maharaja Jai Singh directed the municipal corporation to use them as garbage trucks. 

The Rolls Royce cars were seen collecting garbage across the streets of Alwar, sending shockwaves through the British establishment.

Despite numerous attempts by British officials to persuade him otherwise, Maharaja Jai Singh didn’t change his decision, as he wanted to teach Rolls Royce a lesson.

Ultimately, the Rolls Royce company officials travelled to India, apologised to Maharaja Jai Singh, and offered to replace the garbage trucks with new cars, the report further added. However, he refused the offer.

This historic act served as a reminder of the pride of the Indian people in the face of oppression.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Who was Ameer Balaj Tipu, young gangster shot dead at a wedding?

IPL 2024: 17th Season of Indian Premier League to start from this date; check details

'Longest 48 hours of...': Ravichandran Ashwin’s wife pens heartfelt note

Expertifie's System Design Online Course Set to Propel Tech Aspirants to Success in 2024

Forex Fundamentals: From Basics to Advanced Trading Techniques

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Divya Agarwal dons traditional Punjabi attire, flaunts mehendi with to-be husband Apurva Padgaonkar

Remember Shri Krishna actor Sarvadaman Banerjee? Actor stuns fans with chiselled physique, amazing fitness at age 58

Meet Pooja Desai, Shammi Kapoor's granddaughter who is as beautiful as Kareena, Karisma, she works as...

In pics: Janhvi Kapoor raises the temperature in ivory saree worth Rs 1.89 lakh, fans call her ‘apsara’

Streaming This Week: Salaar Hindi, The Kerala Story, Love Storiyaan, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE