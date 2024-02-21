Meet Indian King who bought world's 10 most expensive cars and converted them into garbage vehicles

In a tale of revenge and pride, a former King of Alwar, Jai Singh Prabhakar had purchased 10 Rolls Royce cars, known for their luxury and extravagance, to retaliate against the British for insulting him. This remarkable incident dates back to the early 1910s when Maharaja Jai Singh visited England and developed a fondness for luxury cars, particularly Rolls Royce. On one occasion, he visited a showroom dressed in ordinary attire, where he was mistaken for a poor Indian and humiliated by the staff who asked him to leave.

Instead of retaliating immediately, Maharaja Jai Singh returned to his hotel, donned royal attire, and sent a message to the showroom announcing his intention to purchase 10 Rolls Royce cars, according to a News18 report. Shocked by the sudden change in attire, the showroom staff rolled out the red carpet upon his arrival.

However, after coming back home, instead of driving the luxury cars, Maharaja Jai Singh directed the municipal corporation to use them as garbage trucks.

The Rolls Royce cars were seen collecting garbage across the streets of Alwar, sending shockwaves through the British establishment.

Despite numerous attempts by British officials to persuade him otherwise, Maharaja Jai Singh didn’t change his decision, as he wanted to teach Rolls Royce a lesson.

Ultimately, the Rolls Royce company officials travelled to India, apologised to Maharaja Jai Singh, and offered to replace the garbage trucks with new cars, the report further added. However, he refused the offer.

This historic act served as a reminder of the pride of the Indian people in the face of oppression.