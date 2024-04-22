Meet Indian genius who lost his father at 12, studied at Cambridge, took Rs 1 salary, he is called 'architect of...'

Eminent Indian scientist and educationist Daulat Singh Kothari made significant contributions to both defence science and the modernisation of education in India. Belonging to the princely state of Udaipur and born into a Jain family, Kothari faced early hardships when his father, a headmaster, passed away due to plague when Kothari was just 12 years old.

Raised by his mother, Kothari received his initial education in Udaipur and Indore before pursuing his BSc and MSc at Allahabad University, where he had the privilege of studying under the guidance of Meghnad Saha. He then pursued higher studies at Cambridge University, where he earned his PhD for his thesis on quantum statistics and dense matter.

Upon returning to India, Kothari joined Delhi University as a Professor of Physics, where he held various positions over the years. He assumed the role of the first Scientific Adviser to the Minister of Defence on July 12, 1948. Regarded as the Architect of Defence Science in India, Kothari only took a token salary of Rs1 from the ministry, despite being entitled to a higher salary.

Despite his significant responsibilities in defence science, Kothari continued to teach classes at the university. Later in his career, he took on the role of Chairman of the University Grants Commission (UGC), where he also served as the chairman of the Education Commission. The reports generated by this commission, famously known as the Kothari Commission report, played a pivotal role in shaping the modern education system in India.

Recognised for his outstanding contributions, DS Kothari was honoured with the Padma Bhushan in 1962 and the Padma Vibhushan in 1973. Kothari was married to Sujan Kanwar (nee Surana). His son Lakshman followed in his footsteps as a physicist and professor at Delhi University, specialising in neutron physics and solid-state physics.

Another son, Lalit, distinguished himself as a professor of physiology before retiring and currently resides in Jaipur at the age of 92, maintaining an active lifestyle. The youngest son, Jeevan, is a well-known architect.