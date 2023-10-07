Man tries to sell sofa for Rs 76,000, but there's a problem, can you spot it?

A seller lists the sofa at Rs 76,000, but there's an issue with the sale; can you identify it?

Beyond being a platform for sharing personal moments, Facebook has become a marketplace for various businesses. Recently, a man faced ridicule for selling a sofa for £750 (Rs 76,304), adorned with his child's permanent marker art. The leather cream three-seater, originally from DFS with two reclining seats, is reportedly in perfect condition except for the marked cushions. Each cushion features distinct black permanent marker drawings, including a scribbled car by the seller's child.

The entire settee, including arms and even the living room wall, is covered in marker doodles, as shared by the seller, Esfandiar Aria. Despite the unconventional artwork, Aria listed the sofa on the Facebook Marketplace for £750, discounted from its original £1,250 (Rs 1.27 lakh). The location for pick-up is Luton, Bedfordshire, in England. The post has garnered attention for its unique selling proposition, sparking a mix of amusement and disbelief among potential buyers.

This listing gave netizens a reason to talk. One of the users wrote, “I can only see creativity but would have bought if it was done by Picaso."

Another user says, “Your child has the best canvas to paint, but this won’t go fine with my furniture.”

People didn’t stop there; another user wrote, “I would rather paint it all black and use it. You shouldn’t be selling the sofa; it’s your child's masterpiece."

