Bizarre! Man sues girl for Rs 24 crore for refusing to become his girlfriend

Singapore man K Kawshigan has filed a lawsuit against the girl he claims to be in love with. The reason behind this lawsuit is bizarre and makes you think about the people that are around us. Kawshigan met Nora Tan in 2016 and became friends. Kawshigan developed romantic feelings for Nora but for her, it was just a friendship.

As he started to expect more out of the relationship, the girl suggested that they keep a little distance and give him the space to clearly think about the dynamics of their relationship. This idea did not go as planned for Nora as Kawshigan reportedly sent Nora a letter saying that he was entitled to 'monetary damages arising from negligent infliction of emotional distress and possible defamation'.

As reported by The Strait Times, Nora Tan was left with only two options, to either accept the relationship or suffer 'damage to her personal and professional endeavours'.

As per the reports, Nora also agreed to go to Kawshigan's counselling sessions to help him get over the idea of them being a couple. After 18 months of trying, they finally gave up and Nora stopped any interactions with Kawshigan. To this, Kawshigan sued her for $3 million.

Kawshigan filed two lawsuits in the High Court claiming the rejection from Nora damaged 'his stellar reputation' and caused him 'trauma', 'depression'. He also alleged that the ordeal affected his ability to work as an 'active high-capital trader by night and a busy CEO by day'.