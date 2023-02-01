Bikini farmer news: Woman goes for farming in bikini, gets brutally trolled

Women trolled for wearing bikini to farm | Photo: TikTok/ screengrab

A woman who calls herself 'the bikini farmer', fell victim to trolls for wearing a bikini while on her farm. She posts videos about her daily like taking care of her farm. In one video, she flaunts her curves in a black bikini while taking care of her hourse out of the stable.

Instagram users criticised her choice of outfits and said she might get stares from curious teenagers. Replying to the trolls, the woman commented, "You spend all day out on the farm in a bikini?", the farmer lip-synced the sound and replied: "Ew this is so cringe. "Guilty! Why wear clothes if it's hot?" She adds that wearing a bikini on the farm leaves her "no tan lines".

One user said: "No, too many teenagers in this place." "You will have hay in places," a second wrote and a third added: "The flies would eat me alive if I did this."

To these comments, the bikini farmer replied, "Well I do think that girls should be allowed to dress how they want without being afraid of how others view them. "I either only do light hay work so I can carry it far from me...or don't do hay work in a bikini so it's all good!"