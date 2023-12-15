Man drives car from passenger seat, viral video stuns internet

A viral video from Desi Internet showcases a man operating a car from the passenger seat using his foot, dubbing the act as 'Teslalto'—a blend of Tesla and Alto.

In the realm of Desi Internet, where peculiar driving techniques and 'jugaad' innovations are no strangers, a recent video has surfaced that could make even Elon Musk's Tesla blush. Shared on X, this viral video showcases a man steering his vehicle in a manner that defies conventional driving norms.

Rather than occupying the driver's seat, the individual in question is nonchalantly navigating the road from the passenger's seat, using his foot to operate the controls. The footage has left viewers both amused and bewildered, as the driver seems more relaxed on a seaside retreat than tackling the hustle and bustle of traffic.

Adding a touch of humor to the situation, the caption of the video coins the term 'Teslalto' to describe this unique driving feat. The term playfully combines the names of Tesla and Alto, creating a whimsical fusion of high-tech innovation and everyday motoring.

The video has quickly become a sensation, garnering over 192k views and a plethora of reactions. Viewers were entertained by the man's unconventional skills, with some expressing awe at his audacity. However, a note of caution was sounded by others who pointed out the potential risks and dangers associated with such unconventional driving practices.

One user humorously remarked, "Can happen only in India," capturing the sentiment that such unique driving styles are often associated with the country. Another praised the individual's audacity, stating, "SWAG hai inka" (They've got swagger). A third user chimed in, saying, "Hahahah risky and cool both," highlighting the mixed reactions the video has sparked among online spectators.