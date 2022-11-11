Little girl in school uniform dances to popular Rajasthani Song, viral video impresses internet

Image Credits: Twitter

New Delhi: If you are a regular on social media, you must have seen this insanely viral trend of people grooving to the Rajasthani song Mera Balma Bada Sayana which took the Internet by storm. There are also numerous videos on the Internet of people dancing to this peppy song. A new addition to that list shows an adorable girl showing off her killer dance moves at a school function. The video is shared on Twitter by an account named @Gulzar_sahab and it has garnered more than 145k views online.

The video opens to show the little girl in her school uniform performing to Rajasthani song Mera Balma Bada Sayana. Students and teachers applaud and clap for her as she dances. As the clip progresses, it is clear that she is completely invested in the performance, and her talent completely steals the show.

The video has been posted on Twitter on November 9 and since then, has garnered countless comments from netizens who were completely in awe of this little girl's talent and apt expressions. It has also received more than a whopping 145k views so far. “Wow...amazing dance by little baby” wrote a Twitter user. “See the encouragement in her dance performance,” posted another. “This is so wholesome, god bless you beta” expressed a third. “Superb. Which song is this. Can someone let me know,” shared a fourth.