‘Leave software job, sell lehengas in Chandni Chowk’: IIT graduate's advice sparks social media debate

Software engineering and IT jobs are known to be lucrative and extremely high-paying, and this is a dream job and recipe for success for many youngsters to have a stable life. However, an IIT Guwahati graduate and Director of Design at Urban Clap, Amit Jaglan has uncovered a different reality about software and engineering jobs in India, and has shared contrasting advice with youngsters, which has erupted an online debate.

In a post on social media platform X, he advised the youth to quit their software engineering jobs and start a lehenga shop in Old Delhi’s Chandni Chowk market, where he saw expensive lehengas selling like hotcakes.

Jaglan’s post read, “One advice: Leave your software job and just sell lehngas. I am at a loss for words. Lehngas worth of 1 lakh rupees flying off the counters.”

His views were criticized by several people. “Getting into software is way easier than getting into the Lehenga business in any serious way,” said one user.

“Selling lehngas is a lot harder than a software job,” another said. “Bro talking as if selling Lehengas is a piece of cake and writing software isn't done by millions of not-so-skilled people,” a third user stated.

Jaglan countered the flak in a follow-up tweet explaining that his advice was not meant to be taken literally and was only meant to illustrate how India has great business opportunities.

“The tweet was not literal. More of a dramatised way of saying that there's more money on ground than we think. And India will provide tonnes of business building opportunities,” he said.

Chandni Chowk market in Delhi is a popular hub for ethnic and bridal wear, with several shops selling designer lehengas, sarees and other festive outfits, at whopping prices.





