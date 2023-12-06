Headlines

Meet actress who entered Bollywood by chance, became a superstar, faced heartbreak 3 times, is unrecognisable now

Ram Gopal Varma says Sandeep Reddy Vanga 'threw holy templates into garbage bin' with Animal: 'You destroyed...'

'Will attack Indian Parliament on or before Dec...': Pannun threatens after foiled attempt to kill him

‘Leave software job, sell lehengas in Chandni Chowk’: IIT graduate's advice sparks social media debate

Kamal Nath meets Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi after MP poll loss; asked to step down as state chief

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Meet actress who entered Bollywood by chance, became a superstar, faced heartbreak 3 times, is unrecognisable now

Ram Gopal Varma says Sandeep Reddy Vanga 'threw holy templates into garbage bin' with Animal: 'You destroyed...'

‘Leave software job, sell lehengas in Chandni Chowk’: IIT graduate's advice sparks social media debate

Top 10 foreign OTT series of 2023

Top 10 countries that eat the most chocolates

10 Indian sweets that help keep body warm in winter

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Viral photos: What if Friends had kids? AI imagines Monica-Chandler, Ross-Rachel as parents

In pics: Jr NTR, Mahesh Babu, Venkatesh Daggubati attend Ram Charan-Upasana Kamineni's star-studded Diwali bash

5 most controversial family feuds in Bollywood

Mizoram Results 2023: Lalduhoma, who once guarded Indira Gandhi, set to be new Mizoram CM

Astronomers Discover Mysterical Six-Planet Solar System | NASA-ESA-UIC

What Is ‘Donkey Flight’, The Scam Of Smuggling Illegal Immigrants On Which SRK's 'Dunki' Is Based?

Ram Gopal Varma says Sandeep Reddy Vanga 'threw holy templates into garbage bin' with Animal: 'You destroyed...'

Meet Bollywood's richest couple, it's not Virat-Anushka, Ranveer-Deepika, Ranbir-Alia, Abhishek-Aishwarya, Saif-Kareena

Inside details of 'Khansaar' empire, which Prabhas will destroy in Salaar

HomeViral

Viral

‘Leave software job, sell lehengas in Chandni Chowk’: IIT graduate's advice sparks social media debate

“One advice: Leave your software job and just sell lehngas. I am at a loss for words. Lehngas worth of 1 lakh rupees flying off the counters,” he said.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 06, 2023, 09:26 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Software engineering and IT jobs are known to be lucrative and extremely high-paying, and this is a dream job and recipe for success for many youngsters to have a stable life. However, an IIT Guwahati graduate and Director of Design at Urban Clap, Amit Jaglan has uncovered a different reality about software and engineering jobs in India, and has shared contrasting advice with youngsters, which has erupted an online debate.

In a post on social media platform X, he advised the youth to quit their software engineering jobs and start a lehenga shop in Old Delhi’s Chandni Chowk market, where he saw expensive lehengas selling like hotcakes.

Jaglan’s post read, “One advice: Leave your software job and just sell lehngas. I am at a loss for words. Lehngas worth of 1 lakh rupees flying off the counters.” 

His views were criticized by several people. “Getting into software is way easier than getting into the Lehenga business in any serious way,” said one user.

“Selling lehngas is a lot harder than a software job,” another said. “Bro talking as if selling Lehengas is a piece of cake and writing software isn't done by millions of not-so-skilled people,” a third user stated.

Jaglan countered the flak in a follow-up tweet explaining that his advice was not meant to be taken literally and was only meant to illustrate how India has great business opportunities.

“The tweet was not literal. More of a dramatised way of saying that there's more money on ground than we think. And India will provide tonnes of business building opportunities,” he said.

Chandni Chowk market in Delhi is a popular hub for ethnic and bridal wear, with several shops selling designer lehengas, sarees and other festive outfits, at whopping prices.



 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

How BJP swept Hindi heartland, made mockery of exit-poll projections for MP, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan?

Manipur: 13 killed in gunfight between two groups of militants

Who was Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi, Rashtriya Rajput Karni Sena chief shot dead in Jaipur?

Apple iPhone 15 Rs 32,500 cheaper than Apple iPhone 14 in Flipkart Sale after Rs 42,500 off, check details

Not Shahid Kapoor, but this actor was Imtiaz Ali’s first choice to play Aditya in Jab We Met

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Viral photos: What if Friends had kids? AI imagines Monica-Chandler, Ross-Rachel as parents

In pics: Jr NTR, Mahesh Babu, Venkatesh Daggubati attend Ram Charan-Upasana Kamineni's star-studded Diwali bash

5 most controversial family feuds in Bollywood

In pics: Sara Ali Khan flaunts washboard abs as she poses in a bikini in new photos from Goa

Alia Bhatt, Anushka Sharma, Deepika Padukone; 5 times Bollywood shows how to ace winter fashion in sweaters

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE