This dynasty owned Koh-i-Noor diamond before it went to Mughals and then to British

Koh-i-Noor diamond which is famed for its size has a story that goes back centuries. This dazzling gem which weighs 105.6 carats, is part of the British Crown Jewels, however, before the Mughals and British laid claim to it, the Koh-i-Noor was owned by the Kakatiyas, a powerful dynasty ruling over parts of present-day Andhra Pradesh and Telangana from the 12th to 14th centuries. They were among the earliest known owners of this illustrious gem, using it as a symbol of their power and prestige.

The exact origins of the Koh-i-Noor remain shrouded in mystery, with some speculating its mention in ancient Sanskrit texts dating back to the 4th millennium BCE. However, its first verifiable record comes from Babur, the founder of the Mughal Empire, who claimed to have acquired it from the Sultan of Delhi in 1526

The Kakatiya dynasty boasted illustrious rulers like Ganapati Deva, who ruled from 1199 to 1262, and his daughter Rudrama Devi. She is one of the few female monarchs in Indian history. It was under their reigns that the Koh-i-Noor found a home. Both father and daughter monarchs valued the diamond for its symbolic significance, using it to enhance their prestige and influence in the region.

However, the glory of the Kakatiyas eventually waned after subsequent invasions by rulers like Ghiyath al-Din Tughluq, giving way to the rise of the Delhi Sultanate. The Koh-i-Noor passed through numerous hands over the centuries, witnessing wars, intrigues, and power struggles. Finally, in 1849, it found its way into British possession following the annexation of the Punjab region.

Despite its storied past, the Koh-i-Noor remains more than just a sparkling gemstone. It is a symbol of the rich history, culture, and conquest that defines the Indian subcontinent.