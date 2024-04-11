Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

This dynasty owned Koh-i-Noor diamond before it went to Mughals and then to British

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan vs Maidaan box office clash: Can Ajay Devgn's sports drama survive Akshay-Tiger's action tsunami?

Maidaan release postponed? Mysore court orders stay on Ajay Devgn-starrer's release following plagiarism allegations

Lady Gaga sparks engagement rumours after being spotted with diamond ring on her left hand

'China tried to meddle but...': PM Justin Trudeau defends integrity of Canadian elections

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

This dynasty owned Koh-i-Noor diamond before it went to Mughals and then to British

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan vs Maidaan box office clash: Can Ajay Devgn's sports drama survive Akshay-Tiger's action tsunami?

Maidaan release postponed? Mysore court orders stay on Ajay Devgn-starrer's release following plagiarism allegations

Mughal princess who designed Delhi's Chandni Chowk

Morning routines to lower high cholesterol levels

Foods that boost stamina naturally

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Streaming This Week: Amar Singh Chamkila, Premalu, Fallout, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Remember Tanvi Hegde? Son Pari's Fruity who has worked with Shahid Kapoor, here's how gorgeous she looks now

Remember Kinshuk Vaidya? Shaka Laka Boom Boom star, who worked with Ajay Devgn; here’s how dashing he looks now

Eid 2024: Crescent Moon Sighted In Saudi Arabia, Dubai, UAE, Qatar, Eid In India On...

Arvind Kejriwal Arrest: Delhi CM Goes To Supreme Court Amid Setback From HC | Liquor Policy Case

Sandeshkhali Row: Calcutta HC Orders Court-Monitored CBI Probe Into Sexual Assault Case | Bengal

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan vs Maidaan box office clash: Can Ajay Devgn's sports drama survive Akshay-Tiger's action tsunami?

Maidaan release postponed? Mysore court orders stay on Ajay Devgn-starrer's release following plagiarism allegations

Lady Gaga sparks engagement rumours after being spotted with diamond ring on her left hand

HomeViral

Viral

This dynasty owned Koh-i-Noor diamond before it went to Mughals and then to British

Despite its storied past, the Koh-i-Noor remains more than just a sparkling gemstone.

Latest News

Srishty Choudhury

Updated : Apr 11, 2024, 09:03 AM IST

article-main
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Koh-i-Noor diamond which is famed for its size has a story that goes back centuries. This dazzling gem which weighs 105.6 carats, is part of the British Crown Jewels, however, before the Mughals and British laid claim to it, the Koh-i-Noor was owned by the Kakatiyas, a powerful dynasty ruling over parts of present-day Andhra Pradesh and Telangana from the 12th to 14th centuries. They were among the earliest known owners of this illustrious gem, using it as a symbol of their power and prestige.

The exact origins of the Koh-i-Noor remain shrouded in mystery, with some speculating its mention in ancient Sanskrit texts dating back to the 4th millennium BCE. However, its first verifiable record comes from Babur, the founder of the Mughal Empire, who claimed to have acquired it from the Sultan of Delhi in 1526

The Kakatiya dynasty boasted illustrious rulers like Ganapati Deva, who ruled from 1199 to 1262, and his daughter Rudrama Devi. She is one of the few female monarchs in Indian history. It was under their reigns that the Koh-i-Noor found a home. Both father and daughter monarchs valued the diamond for its symbolic significance, using it to enhance their prestige and influence in the region.

However, the glory of the Kakatiyas eventually waned after subsequent invasions by rulers like Ghiyath al-Din Tughluq, giving way to the rise of the Delhi Sultanate. The Koh-i-Noor passed through numerous hands over the centuries, witnessing wars, intrigues, and power struggles. Finally, in 1849, it found its way into British possession following the annexation of the Punjab region.

Despite its storied past, the Koh-i-Noor remains more than just a sparkling gemstone. It is a symbol of the rich history, culture, and conquest that defines the Indian subcontinent.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

This low-budget film with 60-year-old lead actress earned Rs 220 crore, beat Shah Rukh, Akshay films at box office

IPL 2024: Dhoni's heart-warming gesture for Gurbaz after CSK vs KKR clash wins internet, pic goes viral

Not DDLJ, Ghajini, 3 Idiots, Hum Aapke Hain Koun, Sholay; first Indian film to earn Rs 100 crore at box office is...

Amid Paytm crisis, MD and CEO Surinder Chawla resigns due to...

'I am hottie, I am naughty': Ravi Shastri’s latest post takes internet by storm

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Streaming This Week: Amar Singh Chamkila, Premalu, Fallout, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Remember Tanvi Hegde? Son Pari's Fruity who has worked with Shahid Kapoor, here's how gorgeous she looks now

Remember Kinshuk Vaidya? Shaka Laka Boom Boom star, who worked with Ajay Devgn; here’s how dashing he looks now

Remember Jhanak Shukla? Karishma Kaa Karishma star, who has worked with Shah Rukh Khan, here's how she looks now

Sanya Malhotra raises temperature in Thailand, shares sizzling photos in bikini

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

MORE
Advertisement