Jobless Oxford graduate sues parents demanding lifelong financial support

The 41-year-old had earlier tried to sue Oxford University over his failure to get a first-class degree and claimed £1million as compensation.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Mar 12, 2021, 10:51 AM IST

Demanding lifelong financial support, a man who graduated from Oxford has sued his parents as he is unemployed.

41-year-old Faiz Siddiqui has worked for a series of law firms after graduating from university, but he has been unemployed since 2011, according to a The Sun report. 

He claims that he is completely dependent on his parents, who are based in Dubai. He says that being a 'vulnerable' grown-up child, he is entitled to a lifelong maintenance grant due to his health issues.

Siddiqui argues that denying him the money will be a violation of his human rights.

Three years ago, Siddiqui had tried to sue Oxford University over his failure to get a first-class degree and claimed £1million as compensation. However, his claim was thrown out by the High Court. As per the report, he had tried to sue to university for 'appallingly bad' teaching that cost him a top degree and a lucrative legal career.

At present, Siddiqui gets over £400-a-week from his wealthy parents who also help him with his bills. He lives rent-free at his parents' £1million flat near Hyde Park in central London, The Sun reported.

After the case, the parents want to reduce the financial support that they are providing to their son who is 'difficult, demanding and pertinacious'.

Notably, the case was trashed by a family court judge last year. It has now been sent to the court of Appeal.

