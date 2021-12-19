India has Zero rupee notes too - Check details here

In India, we have currency notes in different denominations like Rs 5, Rs 10, Rs 20, Rs 50, Rs 100, Rs 500 and Rs 2000 but you will be surprised to know that India also has a Zero rupee note. Yes, you read it right and Zero rupee notes is in India for over a decade.

It is to be noted that the RBI prints currency notes in India but Zero rupee notes are not printed by RBI. Let's know more about the Zero rupee note.

The Zero rupee note was first introduced in 2007 by an NGO named Fifth Pillar. The Zero rupee note with contact details of the government authorities on the backside was introduced to dissuade bribery. The NGO encouraged the citizens to 'pay' Zero rupee note whenever a corrupt government official asks for a bribe.

Fifth Pillar is a Tamil Nadu-based NGO and it printed millions of Zero rupee note. Interestingly, these notes were printed in various languages like ​​Hindi, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam and these Zero rupee notes were distributed by Fifth Pillar at public places such as railway stations, bus stations and markets.