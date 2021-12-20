Exchange old Rs 2 coin for Rs 5 lakh, know the process here

These days old notes and coins are selling for a good amount online and many people are willing to spend a fortune to buy the rare old notes and coins. According to reports, people are willing to pay as much as Rs 5 lakh for an old Rs 2 coin which has Indian flag engraved at its back. This Rs 2 coin was issued by Indian government in 1994.

You would be surprised to know that this Rs 2 coin is selling for Rs 5 lakh online. So, if you have this rare Rs 2 coin then you can list it online and earn lakhs of rupees by sitting at home.

You can sell the Rs 2 coin by registering on the particular website and creating a listing for your coin. You will also have to upload a photo of Rs 2 coin. Interested parties will get in touch with you and you can sell the Rs 2 coin as per your convenience.

Notably, a warning was recently issued by Reserve Bank of India to those selling and buying of old notes and coins online.

"It has come to the notice of Reserve Bank of India that certain elements are fraudulently using the name/ logo of Reserve Bank of India, and seeking charges/ commission/ tax from public, in transactions related to buying and selling of old banknotes and coins through various online/ offline platforms," an RBI statement said.

The RBI added that it does not deal in such matters and never seeks charges/ commissions of any sort.