House with zero bedrooms sells for Rs 14.66 crore, pics go viral

What is the first thing a client looks for when buying a home? The number of bedrooms in the residence is most likely the determining factor. However, an intriguing acquisition of a property with no bedrooms occurred recently.

A 120-year-old property sold for just under $1.97 million (Rs 14.66 crore) last week in a sale described as “peak San Francisco” on social media. The house stands out not for what it possesses, but for what it lacks, a bedroom. The property barricaded "contractors special" at 320 Day St., according to its description, includes no bedrooms, one bathroom, and a World War II-era kitchen. Check out the images of the house below:

An Instagram page called ‘zillowgonewild’ shared the pictures of the house on social media. The post has more than 31,000 likes. Many users commented their reaction as one user wrote, “This is peak San Francisco if I’ve ever seen it” while another said, “Ok, I really want to see what the buyers do with this place”.

The Compass real-estate representatives Todd and Kim Wiley stated that this is "the worst house on the best block, making it a fantastic opportunity," and that the "severe deferred condition" means the buyer would have to accept an all-cash deal. The conservatorship sale, which incorporates the California probate court, pushed the price up to over double how much they had offered at the start, according to Todd.

In conclusion, Wiley said that the conservatorship-sale procedure exposed the house to a testing situation not once, but twice, resulting in the unexpected $1.97 million trading price. The residence is located in the Noe Valley district of San Francisco, which is known for its luxurious residences. According to Redfin, small houses in the area sell for around $2.7 million on average. The Real Deal reported that nearby recently remodelled single-family residences with similar area frequently trade for even more more than $4 million and can go upto $6 million, but Wiley said the better examples were modified homes that bought for $2.8 million and renovator that offer for $1.4 million to $1.6 million.

The estate's other strong appealing factor is its 2,800-square-foot lot, which is quite large in San Francisco. The property is also designated for two homes. It's the newest in a line of seven-figure transactions of uninhabitable houses in the Bay Area, which includes a historical building and an ancient theatre in San Jose, as well as a four-bedroom property in Walnut Creek that has been destroyed.