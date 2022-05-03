Hilarious viral video of student scoring just 1 mark but looking happy, netizens laugh

(Image Source: Instagram/studentz__of_kl/Video grab)

These days many types of videos go viral on social media, some funny, some informative, some general news or some which does not make much of a sense. However, here we are talking about a hilarious video going viral on social media.

The video shared on Instagram shows a student with his answer sheet where he has secured just one mark out of 60 marks question paper. But what makes this video funny is the fact that the student is very happy with his performance. The video was shared on social media from the Instagram page named studentz__of_kl.

Read | YouTuber Gaurav Taneja’s cute daughter says, ‘saare unko dedo’ after mum offers to distribute toys

Netizens, however were quick to react with funny comments, asking from where he brings so much confidence? Despite scoring just one mark the student's confidence is worth watching. This video is being liked very much on social media.

The now viral video has already garnered more than 25 lakh likes. At the same time, this video has got 13 crore views. A lot of reactions have been received on this viral video. One user wrote a funny comment, "Very nice, this is the way you will progress in life." To read more comments watch the video here.