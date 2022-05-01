YouTuber Gaurav Taneja’s cute daughter says, ‘saare unko dedo’ after mum offers to distribute toys

YouTube(Flying Beast)

It is a well-known fact that kids are the best stress busters. Those never-ending questions and silly banters are therapeutic. The internet is full of kids videos these days, but this one is definitely going to take you back into your childhood days.

Recently, an Instagram account named @aashisays._ shared a super cute kid video on her profile. The video shows YouTuber Gaurav Taneja and Ritu Rathee Taneja’s lovely daughter speaking sarcastically.

According to the text shared with the video, baby Taneja is ranting at her mother for giving away her personal things to their relatives. The little girl is seen wearing a cute frock with oranges printed on it.

Expressing anger at her mother, baby Taneja says, “Mummy sare unko dedo". Her mother then tries to console her by saying that she shouldn’t get angry but the girl seems unwilling to calm her emotions and gives a hilarious reply to her mother.

Watch the viral video to know what she says

This adorable video has won over the hearts of many Instagram users. With more than 1,89,000 likes on Instagram, the video has now gone viral. While some commenters are relating the video to their own childhood, others are amused by the little girl’s hilarious way of expressing her emotions.

The video has been taken down from famous YouTube channel named Flying Beast.

The comments section of the video posted on Instagram is full of hilarious comments. One commenter said, “Literally vlog dekh l bohot hassi ayi thi rashi is like koi jaurat hi nahi hai mai tho insan hu hi nahi but she is so kind in some situations.”

Many commenters have shared laughing emojis after watching the video.

Are you also in awe of this super cute video?