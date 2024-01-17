Gurugram: Victim helps injured phone snatcher after dramatic bike accident

A daring twist of fate unfolded in IMT Manesar when a cellphone snatcher, who moments earlier had stolen a phone, suffered a serious bike mishap.

In a bizarre turn of events on Monday at IMT Manesar, a daring cellphone snatcher met with an unexpected twist of fate after losing control of his bike. The very person he had victimized moments earlier, Pramod Kumar, became his unlikely savior by promptly seeking medical assistance for the critically injured culprit.

The incident unfolded around 6:10 pm near Autotech Park in Sector 8, where Pramod Kumar (30), an employee at a local apparel and textile manufacturing company, was heading home with a friend. Recounting the incident, Kumar explained, "While waiting, I got a call and was talking on the phone when a man on a Yamaha R15 approached from the direction of DRI Chowk and snatched my phone. He sped towards KMP, but just around 200 meters ahead, he lost balance and the bike skidded, throwing him to the ground."

Seizing the opportunity, Kumar rushed to the aid of the fallen snatcher, discovering him unconscious and seriously injured. Acting swiftly, he dialed the emergency number 112. Despite the snatcher's inability to communicate due to injuries, Kumar identified his stolen phone in a bag tied to the culprit's waist. The police were promptly alerted, and an ambulance was dispatched to transport the injured snatcher to a nearby hospital.

IMT Manesar police station's SHO Devender Kumar revealed that the snatcher, a young man believed to be in his mid-20s, underwent surgery for severe injuries to his head, mouth, and nose. "He is critically injured and admitted to the government hospital in Sector 10 under police supervision. There are wounds on his face, and we did not find any identity documents on him," SHO Kumar stated.

Pramod Kumar filed a snatching complaint, leading to the registration of an FIR under Section 379A (theft) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). The snatcher's condition remains unstable, hindering any statement from the accused. In a surprising twist, the police recovered not only Pramod's phone but also five additional mobile phones from the snatcher's possession.

Despite the unusual circumstances, Pramod Kumar expressed his rationale for calling emergency services, stating, "In such a situation, anyone would call emergency services." The incident highlights the unpredictable nature of crime in the city, with snatching incidents not uncommon in the region. Last September, Gurgaon experienced a rash of snatching cases, including one in Manesar, where bike-borne snatchers were later apprehended after stealing a resident's mobile phone during an evening stroll.