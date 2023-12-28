Headlines

Goa: Outrage sparks as viral video shows children sleeping on top of moving SUV, watch

A viral video from Goa, India, shows a man driving an SUV with two children sleeping on the roof, raising concerns about child safety.

Mahipal Singh Chouhan

Updated: Dec 28, 2023, 02:30 PM IST


In what can only be described as a startling incident, a video has gone viral on the internet, raising serious concerns about child safety in the party capital of India, Goa. The video depicts a man casually driving an SUV on the scenic Parra Coconut Tree road, with two children peacefully sleeping on the roof of the vehicle.

The footage, which has left netizens both shocked and alarmed, captures the moment when another individual, who is recording the incident, confronts the driver. In the video, the concerned person can be heard saying, "you are making the children sleep on the top of the car." Despite the inquiry, the driver responds with a vague "no no" and fails to provide a clear explanation for this risky behavior.

As soon as the video surfaced online, social media platforms were flooded with comments expressing deep concerns about the safety of the children involved. One user highlighted the misconception among tourists, stating, "Somehow, several tourists, both Indians and foreigners, coming to Goa have this wrong impression that everything is allowed in Goa. This laissez-faire attitude has to be corrected by continuous strict enforcement and awareness drives."

Another user emphasized the need for stringent measures, suggesting, "The need of the hour is the introduction of Tourist Guidelines, where they will be charged as in Bhutan, Rs. 1200 per person per day. Use this fund to keep unwanted incidents away."

A third individual expressed astonishment at the incident, stating, "Here I get mad when I see kids peeping out of sunroofs. This has taken child safety to a different level altogether."

The video serves as a stark reminder of the importance of enforcing safety regulations and promoting awareness, especially in tourist destinations like Goa, where such incidents can tarnish the reputation of the popular holiday spot. 

