‘Fine him': Netizen angered after IAS tweets about gutka stains in airplane

Endless awareness campaigns, incessant yet necessary government warnings and hefty fines, yet not many people understand the need to maintain public hygiene. From public roads to private theatres, gutka stains and used cigarette can be found everywhere. Recently, IAS officer Awanish Sharan has tweeted a picture of a gutka stain below a window of an airplane.

The picture shown by Awanish Sharan has now gone viral on the internet as netizens are infuriated to spot the tobacco spots at a place where they would least expect it. The picture was shared with a hindi caption saying, “Someone left his identity behind”.

See the viral picture here:

The incident has led netizens across social media platforms to demand strict action against the person who has spat out chewed gutka below the window on the plane. A netizen wrote, "They can track that passenger and thank him for this beautiful work."

The anger is such that many Twitter users have roped in several celebrity names who have endorsed advertisements for tobacco products. Many netizens lashed out at Ajay Devgn for promoting Vimal Pan Masala by commenting ‘bolo zubaan kesari’ below the IAS’ tweet.

Others wanted the authorities to ban air travel for the person who has spilled tobacco all over the airplane.

Referring to the viral gutka pic, a Twitter user wrote, "There is no difference between human or animals without wisdom #changeforgood". Another one said, "

