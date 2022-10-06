Search icon
Ever seen snakes dancing? Viral video mesmerizes netizens

Now a video of two snakes "dancing" has surfaced on social media and the internet is delighted after watching it.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Oct 06, 2022, 02:09 PM IST

Representative Image

New Delhi: Nature is full of beautiful creatures that never fail to captivate humans. Now a video of two snakes "dancing" has surfaced on social media and the internet is delighted after watching it. The clip is posted on Instagram by @junglebeats.wildlife. There is a possibility that the clip will leave you absolutely amazed.

Take a look at the video shared on Instagram:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Jungle Beats (@junglebeats.wildlife)

The video shows two snakes "swirling and twirling" near bushes. The gracious, synchronized swirling and twirling of two vipers have definitely forced netizens to watch the entire clip on loop. "Snake Combat!#junglebeats_wildlife #reels #reelsinstagram #reelitfeelit #trending #viral #canonr5 #BBCPOTD #BBCWILDLIFEPOTD #capturedoncanon #karnataka #urbanwildlife #urban #IncredibleIndia #canon"  reads the caption shared with the video.

The video has nearly 328 likes and numerous comments since it was posted a few days ago. Most commented on how fascinated they were by the video. " Beautiful dance," one Instagram user commented. "It's absolutely stunning," said another. Many people posted heart emoticons to express their feelings.

