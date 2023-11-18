Elon Musk responds as man builds fully functional Tesla Cybertruck using wood

A skilled woodworker from Vietnam has gained widespread acclaim for crafting a fully functional wooden replica of the Tesla Cybertruck in a meticulous 100-day process.

In a stunning display of artistry and dedication, a skilled woodworker hailing from Vietnam has garnered widespread attention for his remarkable achievement – a fully functional wooden replica of the Tesla Cybertruck. Chronicled over a meticulous 100-day process, a captivating video posted on the YouTube channel ND - Woodworking Art unveils the journey from a basic metal frame foundation to the realization of a drivable wooden prototype mirroring the renowned electric vehicle.

Accompanying this visually engaging documentation is a heartfelt note authored by the woodworker, expressing profound admiration for Tesla's visionary CEO, Elon Musk. The craftsman openly shares his deep-seated affection for wooden vehicles and outlines the substantial effort invested in meticulously crafting the Cybertruck replica. Encouraging viewers to rally behind his cause and convey his message to Musk and Tesla, the woodworker maintains unwavering confidence in the ultimate success of this extraordinary wooden vehicle, despite the hurdles faced by Tesla in bringing the Cybertruck to fruition.

The caption accompanying the video reflects the woodworker's sentiments: "I am aware that Tesla has faced its share of challenges in bringing the Cybertruck to fruition. However, I maintain unwavering faith in your vision and the capabilities of Tesla. I am confident that this extraordinary vehicle will ultimately succeed."

Sure, much appreciated — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 3, 2023

In response to this unique endeavor, Elon Musk graciously acknowledges the woodworker's post on the platform, offering a succinct yet appreciative reply, "Sure, much appreciated." This acknowledgment underscores Musk's recognition of the woodworker's unwavering commitment and exceptional skill in bringing the wooden Cybertruck to life.

This extraordinary convergence of craftsmanship and innovation not only highlights the woodworker's prowess but also underscores the profound impact of Tesla's designs on a global scale.