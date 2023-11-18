Headlines

Elon Musk responds as man builds fully functional Tesla Cybertruck using wood

'Iran is Wolrd's leading state of terrorism': US announces new sanctions against Iran-backed militia groups

5 nations seek International Criminal Court probe into war crimes in Palestinian territories

'Wish he were as good...': Mohammed Shami's estranged wife Hasin Jahan's remarks ahead of World Cup final go viral

Chhath Puja 2023 Day 2: Kharna puja vidhi, shubh muhurat, significance and celebration

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Elon Musk responds as man builds fully functional Tesla Cybertruck using wood

5 nations seek International Criminal Court probe into war crimes in Palestinian territories

Medha Shankr reacts to 12th Fail’s success, recalls her ‘restart’ moment in life: ‘I got teary-eyed when…’| Exclusive

9 times Dharmendra motivated us with inspirational messages

WWE Superstars who never defeated Roman Reigns

7 benefits of eating eggs in the morning

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Alia Bhatt's jaw-dropping look in fringe blue dress at BFF Akansha Ranjan Kapoor's birthday breaks internet

Saba Pataudi unveils unseen photos of Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor with young Sara, Ibrahim from her ‘treasure chest’

In pics: Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara, Rekha and others arrive at Ambani's house for Ganpati darshan

EAM S Jaishankar Meets Rishi Sunak On His UK Visit, Gifts Cricket Bat Signed By Virat Kohli | Viral

World Cup Glory: Here Is The List Of Records Broken During The 2023 WC; 4th One Will Surprise You

No.1 Batter: Prince of cricket, Shubman Gill 'overpowers' Pakistan's king Babar Azam in ODI rankings

Medha Shankr reacts to 12th Fail’s success, recalls her ‘restart’ moment in life: ‘I got teary-eyed when…’| Exclusive

Meet actress who gave 6 consecutive flops, is a superstar, now is in news for her remarks on Virat Kohli

This Rs 16 crore film based on folk tales became surprise hit, minted Rs 400 crore, broke records of KGF, Baahubali 2

HomeViral

Viral

Elon Musk responds as man builds fully functional Tesla Cybertruck using wood

A skilled woodworker from Vietnam has gained widespread acclaim for crafting a fully functional wooden replica of the Tesla Cybertruck in a meticulous 100-day process.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 18, 2023, 06:40 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

In a stunning display of artistry and dedication, a skilled woodworker hailing from Vietnam has garnered widespread attention for his remarkable achievement – a fully functional wooden replica of the Tesla Cybertruck. Chronicled over a meticulous 100-day process, a captivating video posted on the YouTube channel ND - Woodworking Art unveils the journey from a basic metal frame foundation to the realization of a drivable wooden prototype mirroring the renowned electric vehicle.

Accompanying this visually engaging documentation is a heartfelt note authored by the woodworker, expressing profound admiration for Tesla's visionary CEO, Elon Musk. The craftsman openly shares his deep-seated affection for wooden vehicles and outlines the substantial effort invested in meticulously crafting the Cybertruck replica. Encouraging viewers to rally behind his cause and convey his message to Musk and Tesla, the woodworker maintains unwavering confidence in the ultimate success of this extraordinary wooden vehicle, despite the hurdles faced by Tesla in bringing the Cybertruck to fruition.

The caption accompanying the video reflects the woodworker's sentiments: "I am aware that Tesla has faced its share of challenges in bringing the Cybertruck to fruition. However, I maintain unwavering faith in your vision and the capabilities of Tesla. I am confident that this extraordinary vehicle will ultimately succeed."

In response to this unique endeavor, Elon Musk graciously acknowledges the woodworker's post on the platform, offering a succinct yet appreciative reply, "Sure, much appreciated." This acknowledgment underscores Musk's recognition of the woodworker's unwavering commitment and exceptional skill in bringing the wooden Cybertruck to life.

This extraordinary convergence of craftsmanship and innovation not only highlights the woodworker's prowess but also underscores the profound impact of Tesla's designs on a global scale. 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Meet ex-Tata employee, IIT grad who worked in Rs 3.16 lakh crore bank as...

This star player is likely to captain India in T20Is against Australia, it’s not Rohit Sharma, Hardik, KL Rahul

Delhi Air Pollution: Thick veil of smog over Delhi; AQI continues in 'severe' category

Anushka Sharma's outfit at IND v NZ semi-finals grabs attention, the co-ord set is priced at Rs...

Meet actress who gave 6 consecutive flops, is a superstar, now is in news for her remarks on Virat Kohli

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Alia Bhatt's jaw-dropping look in fringe blue dress at BFF Akansha Ranjan Kapoor's birthday breaks internet

Saba Pataudi unveils unseen photos of Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor with young Sara, Ibrahim from her ‘treasure chest’

In pics: Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara, Rekha and others arrive at Ambani's house for Ganpati darshan

Happy birthday Kareena Kapoor: 5 super expensive things owned by Bebo

Streaming This Week: Jaane Jaan, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, latest films and shows to binge-watch

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE