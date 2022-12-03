'Divorce ko stoploss bolenge kya?': Netizens react to viral stock market-themed wedding card | Photo: Instagram/thestockmarketindia

In India, the wedding season has officially begun, and numerous wedding-related stories have gone viral on social media. Many different things are done by people to make their big day special. On social media, one such wedding invitation went viral and drew a lot of users' interest. This widely shared wedding card was created in the stock market aesthetic.

The couple is a Nanded, Maharashtra, resident, according to the wedding card. Dr. Sandesh is the name of the groom, and Dr. Divya is the name of the bride. On the card, the names of the bride and the groom are followed by the words Medicine Ltd and Anesthesia Ltd., respectively.

This stock market-themed wedding card has the names of well-known investors Jhunjhunwala, Warren Buffett, and Harshdayal Mehta written across the top. The noun "investors" has been assigned to invited guests. However, the card also refers to friends and family as "retail investors."

The stock market also uses terms for different wedding customs, such as "sangeet" for "ringing bell," "reception" for "interim dividend payout," and "pheras" for "listing ceremony." The wedding location is called "Stock Exchange."

A page called "The Stock Market India" posted this creative wedding invitation on Instagram with the caption, "Wedding invitation letter of a doctor who seems to be a die-hard fan of the stock market." Over 63,00 people have liked the post so far, and many others have commented on the trending post.

"Too much innovative and a die-hard stock market fan," one person wrote. Another person joked, "Divorce ko stoploss bolenge kya," in response. Some people thought it was innovative, while others found it hard to understand.

