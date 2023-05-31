Search icon
Desi bride and groom's epic dance to Lollypop Lagelu wows internet, viral video

In this now-viral video, the desi bride and groom steal the show with their incredible dance moves, completely owning the dance floor during their wedding ceremony.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: May 31, 2023, 01:43 PM IST

New Delhi: There's something undeniably joyful about watching a bride and groom having a blast at their wedding, and it never fails to bring a smile to our faces. Recently, a video of a couple dancing to the popular Bhojpuri song 'Lollypop Lagelu' has taken the internet by storm, spreading happiness and delight far and wide. In this viral video, the bride and groom showcase their incredible dance moves, perfectly synchronized to the infectious beats of the famous Bhojpuri track. Their energetic performance and evident joy create an enchanting spectacle that captivates viewers and leaves them feeling uplifted.

The video that has taken the internet by storm was originally shared on Instagram by user @sumitchauhanwsingh. In this now-viral video, the desi bride and groom steal the show with their incredible dance moves, completely owning the dance floor during their wedding ceremony. Dressed in traditional wedding attire, they exude grace and style as they groove to the catchy beats of the song.

Not only do the couple display impressive coordination, but they also masterfully execute the signature hook step of the song, adding an extra element of charm and flair to their performance. Their synchronized moves and infectious energy create a mesmerizing sight that has captured the hearts of viewers across social media platforms.

The extraordinary video quickly gained immense popularity online, accumulating an astounding 26,000 likes and counting. Netizens from all corners of the internet were left in awe by the mesmerizing performance of the desi couple and eagerly expressed their reactions in the comments section.

The comments section was inundated with an outpouring of admiration and appreciation for the couple's incredible dance skills and infectious energy. Users showered the video with an array of emojis, compliments, and words of praise, celebrating the couple's talent and the sheer joy they exuded during their performance.

One user succinctly expressed their appreciation, stating, "Superb dance." Another user was clearly impressed by the couple's skills and shared their thoughts by saying, "I am so impressed with your both dance performance."

