'Cockroaches, broken seats': UN official lambasts Air India over New York-Delhi flight, airline responds

screengrab

New Delhi: Last week, a United Nations official voiced his dissatisfaction with the services provided by Air India flight officials, calling them "very poor." The official, who had recently boarded a flight from New York to New Delhi, went to Twitter to complain about broken seats, cockroaches, and a dearth of "entertainment/call buttons/reading lights" on the flight.

As a UN diplomat, I've flown worldwide, but Air India 102 JFK to Delhi was my worst flight experience: broken seats, no entertainment/call buttons/reading lights, and cockroaches! Poison spray. Disregard for customer care! #airtravelnightmare #AirIndia #TataGroup pic.twitter.com/5UcBCzSaoZ — GPS (@Gurpreet13hee13) March 12, 2023

The diplomat demanded explanation on Monday about how Air India flights from New York have cockroaches near seats and are severely lacking in onboard safety equipment.

Dear Sir, we sincerely regret the experience you have had with us. This is not something good to hear. Please help us with your booking details via DM for us to highlight the same to the relevant team for necessary review. — Air India (@airindiain) March 20, 2023

The diplomat again took to Twitter and said, "Any thoughts and comments on how Air India flights from NY are infested with cockroaches and has non-operational standard Onboard safety equipment?"

Following the official's second tweet, Air India apologized for the bad experience and stated that the matter would be reviewed.

This is not the first time that passengers on Air India flights have voiced their dissatisfaction with their flight experience. In 2019, Air India came under fire after a dead cockroach was found in the breakfast served on a journey from Bhopal to Mumbai.

The passenger claimed that when he notified the flight crew about the dead cockroach in the sambar served for breakfast, he was ignored.