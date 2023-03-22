Search icon
'Cockroaches, broken seats': UN official lambasts Air India over New York-Delhi flight, airline responds

The official, who had recently boarded a flight from New York to New Delhi, went to Twitter to complain about broken seats, cockroaches, and a dearth of "entertainment/call buttons/reading lights" on the flight.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Mar 22, 2023, 08:41 AM IST

'Cockroaches, broken seats': UN official lambasts Air India over New York-Delhi flight, airline responds
screengrab

New Delhi: Last week, a United Nations official voiced his dissatisfaction with the services provided by Air India flight officials, calling them "very poor." The official, who had recently boarded a flight from New York to New Delhi, went to Twitter to complain about broken seats, cockroaches, and a dearth of "entertainment/call buttons/reading lights" on the flight. 

 "As a UN diplomat, I've flown worldwide, but Air India 102 JFK to Delhi was my worst flight experience: broken seats, no entertainment/call buttons/reading lights, and cockroaches. Poison spray. Disregard for customer care," the diplomat tweeted on the micro-blogging site.

The diplomat demanded explanation on Monday about how Air India flights from New York have cockroaches near seats and are severely lacking in onboard safety equipment.

The diplomat again took to Twitter and said, "Any thoughts and comments on how Air India flights from NY are infested with cockroaches and has non-operational standard Onboard safety equipment?"

Following the official's second tweet, Air India apologized for the bad experience and stated that the matter would be reviewed. 

This is not the first time that passengers on Air India flights have voiced their dissatisfaction with their flight experience. In 2019, Air India came under fire after a dead cockroach was found in the breakfast served on a journey from Bhopal to Mumbai. 

The passenger claimed that when he notified the flight crew about the dead cockroach in the sambar served for breakfast, he was ignored.

 

 

