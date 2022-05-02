Co-founder of fintech firm offers job to matrimonial match, father’s angry chat goes viral

Twitter(@i_Udita)

Getting their kids married to the perfect match is often the only wish of traditional Indian parents. Most parents spread the word about their children reaching marriageable age to almost everyone they know, only with the hope to find the best suited partner for their children.

Many children who do not want to get married are always on the look out of tactics to avoid marriage. Recently, the co-founder of a Bengaluru-based fintech platform has devised an unthinkable means to avoid getting married.

While the father forwarded her a probable groom’s profile, this witty daughter tried to hire the man. Isn’t that hilarious?

The co-founder of Salt – Ms Udita Pal has shared a screenshot of her father’s reaction when he got to know about her doings.

The father is clearly angry at the girl’s move. He writes, “Can we talk? Urgent.”

He then asks her, “You know what you did?”

“You cannot hire people from matrimonial sites. What to tell his father now?”, he added.

He further mentions, “I saw your message. You gave him an interview link and asked for his resume.”

After reading her father’s rants, Ms Pal says, “7 years of fintech experience is great and we are hiring. I am sorry.”

She shared the chat with the caption, “What getting disowned from father looks like.”

Have a look at the whole conversation

What getting disowned from father looks like. pic.twitter.com/nZLOslDUjq — Udita Pal (@i_Udita) April 29, 2022

This witty tactic of Ms Pal has already got more than 11,000 likes and been retweeted over 800 times.

Like this wasn’t enough, she shares some ‘updated news’ around the incident. Giving further details about the man’s salary, she said that he had asked for a salary of Rs 62 lakhs per annum and ESOPs that she said her firm couldn’t afford.

She further said that her father had already deleted her matrimonial profile.

The father’s chat messages have gone viral on the internet as the entire episode has amused Twitterverse. Interestingly, matrimonial site Jeevansathi.com has also responded to this happening. The matrimonial portal said, “Let us know if you still have an opening & we will apply for the perfect life partner. #WeMatchBetter”

If you want to laugh a little more, head to the comments section of Ms Pal’s tweet.