Chennai builder receives Rs 10 crore Rolls-Royce Spectre in chappals, internet reacts

Chennai builder Baashyaam Yuvaraj surprises the internet by posing with India's first Rolls-Royce Spectre EV, donned in simple clothes and chappals, well before its official launch.

In a classic case of "Don't judge a book by its cover," a man from Chennai has defied expectations by proudly posing in front of a yet-to-be-launched Rolls-Royce Spectre EV, all the while sporting simple clothes and a pair of sandals. The luxurious all-electric car, crafted by the renowned British automaker, is yet to hit the Indian market, but Baashyaam Yuvaraj has already become its first proud owner, receiving the delivery well ahead of the official launch, as reported by Cartoq. Yuvaraj, known for his role in the construction industry with a business registered under Baashyaam Constructions, is making waves as the fortunate recipient of this cutting-edge sedan.

The buzz-worthy photograph, shared on social media, particularly X (formerly Twitter), has sparked discussions. A user captioned the image with, "Chennai builder gets India’s first Rolls Royce Spectre before launch." Yuvaraj opted for the 'Wittering Blue' variant of the Rolls-Royce Spectre EV, and it's anticipated to carry a hefty price tag of nearly Rs 9 crore (ex-showroom) once it officially hits the Indian market.

Since the post surfaced online, it has garnered diverse reactions. Some have praised Baashyaam Yuvaraj for his down-to-earth demeanor, while others have delved into the impressive features of the Rolls-Royce Spectre EV.

Social media has been flooded with pictures of Yuvaraj receiving his gleaming new Rolls-Royce Spectre, provoking a range of responses from the audience, spanning from appreciation to amusement, and even awe at the associated price tag.

One user humorously noted, "Irrespective of wealth and status, all Chennai dudes are dressed like this with those same sandals."

Another admirer commented, "Grounded man."

A third person expressed, "Massive respect."