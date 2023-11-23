Headlines

Chennai builder receives Rs 10 crore Rolls-Royce Spectre in chappals, internet reacts

Hollywood star Jamie Foxx accused of sexual assault at New York restaurant

Delhi-NCR air quality dips to 'severe' category; check AQI of Noida, Gurugram, Ghaziabad

Shah Rukh Khan's Dunki is in profit weeks before release: How Rajkumar Hirani created SRK's lowest-budget film in years

Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre to host first museum exhibition of Pop art in India; know ticket prices, how to book

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Policeman killed, 2 others injured after Nihangs open fire in Punjab

Chennai builder receives Rs 10 crore Rolls-Royce Spectre in chappals, internet reacts

Hollywood star Jamie Foxx accused of sexual assault at New York restaurant

IPL 2024: Players CSK could release before auction

ODI rankings of Indian batters after World Cup

 Animals that consume their own flesh when hungry 

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Sara Ali Khan flaunts washboard abs as she poses in a bikini in new photos from Goa

In pics: Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha’s first official appearance as husband and wife

In pics: Ranbir Kapoor cuts birthday cake, celebrates his special day with media, fans

Bigg Boss 17: Netizens call Vicky 'useless husband' for holding Sana Raees Khan's hand

SC warns Baba Ramdev, It will impose ₹1 crore Rs penalty for false advertising of Patanjali products

Miss Universe 2023: Meet Jane Dipika Garrett, Nepal's first plus sized Miss Universe contestant

Hollywood star Jamie Foxx accused of sexual assault at New York restaurant

Shah Rukh Khan's Dunki is in profit weeks before release: How Rajkumar Hirani created SRK's lowest-budget film in years

'Producers are scared': Sidharth Malhotra, Varun Dhawan agree Karan Johar's Koffee With Karan 'gets people into trouble'

HomeViral

Viral

Chennai builder receives Rs 10 crore Rolls-Royce Spectre in chappals, internet reacts

Chennai builder Baashyaam Yuvaraj surprises the internet by posing with India's first Rolls-Royce Spectre EV, donned in simple clothes and chappals, well before its official launch.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 23, 2023, 08:22 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

In a classic case of "Don't judge a book by its cover," a man from Chennai has defied expectations by proudly posing in front of a yet-to-be-launched Rolls-Royce Spectre EV, all the while sporting simple clothes and a pair of sandals. The luxurious all-electric car, crafted by the renowned British automaker, is yet to hit the Indian market, but Baashyaam Yuvaraj has already become its first proud owner, receiving the delivery well ahead of the official launch, as reported by Cartoq. Yuvaraj, known for his role in the construction industry with a business registered under Baashyaam Constructions, is making waves as the fortunate recipient of this cutting-edge sedan.

The buzz-worthy photograph, shared on social media, particularly X (formerly Twitter), has sparked discussions. A user captioned the image with, "Chennai builder gets India’s first Rolls Royce Spectre before launch." Yuvaraj opted for the 'Wittering Blue' variant of the Rolls-Royce Spectre EV, and it's anticipated to carry a hefty price tag of nearly Rs 9 crore (ex-showroom) once it officially hits the Indian market.

Since the post surfaced online, it has garnered diverse reactions. Some have praised Baashyaam Yuvaraj for his down-to-earth demeanor, while others have delved into the impressive features of the Rolls-Royce Spectre EV.

Social media has been flooded with pictures of Yuvaraj receiving his gleaming new Rolls-Royce Spectre, provoking a range of responses from the audience, spanning from appreciation to amusement, and even awe at the associated price tag.

One user humorously noted, "Irrespective of wealth and status, all Chennai dudes are dressed like this with those same sandals."

Another admirer commented, "Grounded man."

A third person expressed, "Massive respect."

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Zomato, Swiggy get GST notices worth Rs 500 crore each

3000 apply for priest post in Ayodhya's Ram Temple, 20 to be hired; Know recruitment process here

This actress worked as extra in Bollywood, now 'more popular' star than Akshay, Kareena, Nayanthara; her net worth is...

Buy efficient, durable dish drainer racks on Amazon

Meet Daksh brothers, key to rescue operation to save 41 workers stuck in Uttarkashi tunnel

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Sara Ali Khan flaunts washboard abs as she poses in a bikini in new photos from Goa

In pics: Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha’s first official appearance as husband and wife

In pics: Ranbir Kapoor cuts birthday cake, celebrates his special day with media, fans

Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha share glimpse of ‘Chadha-Chopra war’ from ‘not-so traditional’ pre-wedding rituals

In pics: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan looks stunning as she walks the ramp in gorgeous golden gown at Paris Fashion Week

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE