Viral

Bride grooves to music played using Ola scooter, viral video amazes internet

An Ola scooter stole the spotlight at a bride's sangeet when the police shut down the DJ, threatening to halt the festivities.

Mahipal Singh Chouhan

Updated: Jan 14, 2024, 09:32 AM IST

In a delightful turn of events during pre-wedding festivities, an Ola scooter emerged as the hero, saving the day for a bride's sangeet dance. The heartwarming story has captured widespread attention, even prompting a response from Ola CEO Bhavish Aggarwal.

The incident unfolded when the wedding party was enjoying the celebrations, complete with music to set the mood. However, the joyous atmosphere took an unexpected turn when the local police intervened and requested the DJ to cease playing music due to the late hour. This abrupt halt posed a challenge for the bride, who was all set to take the stage for her dance performance.

Quick on their feet, the groom's friends devised a creative solution – they decided to use an Ola scooter as an impromptu music player. The video capturing this inventive dance floor rescue was shared on Instagram, accompanied by a descriptive caption detailing the unexpected turn of events.

The footage quickly went viral, eventually making its way onto various platforms, including X. Ola CEO Bhavish Aggarwal himself responded to the video with a tweet that read, "4 baj gaye lekin party abhi bhi baaki hai! Haha! Love how Ola scooters have become a part of our community celebrations across India! Way to go community, keep the creativity going!" The CEO's tweet was shared a day ago and has since garnered over 44,000 views and nearly 350 likes.

Social media users expressed their thoughts on this unique use of the Ola scooter. One user commented, "Ye technology India se bahar nahi jaani chahiye! [This technology shouldn’t go outside India]," referencing a popular dialogue from the film Mission Mangal. Others chimed in with admiration, calling the idea "creative" and praising Ola with comments like "Ola rocks."

