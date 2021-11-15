WATCH: Bride and groom fall from a crane as grand wedding entry turns into a disaster

Hilarious wedding videos just can’t stop coming. Epic fail videos of bride and groom embarrassing themselves on their big day can never get old. And so, here is a new one for you.

This particular couple decided to literally sit on top of cloud nine for their wedding dinner. In the video going viral on Instagram, the newly wedded couple is seen sitting on a makeshift sofa on top of a scoop of a high-lift loader crane vehicle. While their guests surround them on the ground, the couple sits in pomp 10 feet above.

However, the result was not quite what they expected from their memorable skit. The bucket gave way and the bride and groom suddenly came down crashing on top of a table. The guests were left in stunned silence at the failure of the grand entry moment of the couple. Check out the video below:

The couple had virtually no clue what was about to happen. Soon the guests ran up to the unfortunate couple to pick them up from their fall. The video does not show the aftermath of whether the couple were hurt in the incident. Nonetheless, the viral video has garnered thousands of likes and comments on Instagram.