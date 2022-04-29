Bihar cop suspended for forcing a woman for body massage inside police station

Screengrab from the viral video

A woman was forced to give a body massage to an officer in-charge of a police post in the Saharsa district of Bihar in order to get her son out of jail. Following the incident, the officer was suspended, a police official said.

The incident took place at Daghar police post under Nauhatta police station in Saharsa district of Bihar. A video of this alleged incident went viral on social media and Saharsa Superintendent of Police, Lipi Singh has taken cognisance of the matter and suspended the officer, Shashi Bhushan Sinha, with immediate effect.

READ | Miffed over Jahangirpuri violence, group throws objectionable items at Ayodhya mosques; 7 arrested

"After a video went viral on social media, we have set up an inquiry committee headed by a SDPO rank officer. Following his recommendation, we have suspended the alleged officer with immediate effect," Lipi Singh said.

As per the viral video, a woman came to the police post and urged Sinha to release his son from jail. Sinha took advantage of her helplessness and asked her to do mustard oil massage on his body.

Watch the video here:

A poor woman from the Indian State of Bihar, whose son was in jail, massages a cop inside the police station for the release of her son from jail.



Seriously, are we gonna strengthen our democracy through such a nation Mr. @MohamedNasheed pic.twitter.com/NF2xSa0VeY — ADAM (@Adamiington) April 29, 2022

As per the viral video, the officer was in a semi-nude state with just a towel on his mid-part of the body. While the woman was busy doing an oil massage on his body and another woman was sitting in front of him.



Sinha was talking to a lawyer and requesting him to arrange for the bail of the woman`s son. During his interaction with the lawyer, Sinha is heard saying that the woman is poor and cannot pay him money.



The police officer also told the lawyer that he will pay him Rs 10,000, adding that he will send the two women before him with the necessary documents for the bail of one of the women`s son.



(With agency inputs)

READ | India saw highest number of internet shutdowns in the world in 2021: Report