Miffed over Jahangirpuri violence, group throws objectionable items at Ayodhya mosques; 7 arrested

The Ayodhya police said 11 people were involved in the incident.

The Uttar Pradesh police has arrested seven people for allegedly throwing objectionable posters and other materials at several mosques in communally sensitive Ayodhya. They will be booked under the stringent Gangsters Act and National Security Act, the police said.

"We've arrested 7 people for throwing objectionable material outside mosques. 11 people were involved in the incident. We'll arrest the others soon. Action under the Gangsters Act and NSA will also be initiated against them," Shailesh Kumar Pandey, SP, Ayodhya, was quoted by news agency ANI as saying.

The police are searching for the four absconding accused. The officer told ANI that eight accused on motorcycles wanted to throw the items on Beniganj mosque, but due to the presence of police at the spot, they threw the material at the Kashmiri Mohalla mosque, Tatshah mosque, Ghosiyana mosque, Idgah mosque and Gulab Shah Dargah.

Out of the seven arrested accused, four have criminal history. The police said the accused were upset with communal violence at Delhi's Jahangirpuri.

The incident comes amid a spate of communal violence in several cities of the country.

On April 16, clashes broke out between two communities during a Hanuman Jayani procession in the national capital. Amid arson and stone-pelting, eight police personnel had sustained injuries.

The Delhi Police has arrested several people in connection with the violence and has slapped NSA against five of them.

On Thursday, the police arrested Farid alias Neetu, one of the most wanted accused in the case.