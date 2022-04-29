India saw highest number of internet shutdowns in the world in 2021: Report

Representational image

With at least 106 incidents, India recorded the highest number of internet shutdowns in the world in 2021 for the fourth year in a row, a report by a tech policy think tank, Access Now, said on Thursday.

A total of 182 internet shutdowns were reported globally in 2021. Out of 106 shutdowns in India, 85 were reported in Jammu and Kashmir as part of “counterterrorism measures” by the government, the report said.

“India was responsible for at least 106 incidents, making it the country imposing the highest number of shutdowns globally for the fourth consecutive year. Of these, 85 were in Jammu and Kashmir, … where authorities continue to impose intentional internet disruptions that last for long periods…,” the report said.

"In 2021, authorities deliberately shut down the Internet at least 182 times across 34 countries. India is the world's largest offender, and blacked out the internet at least 106 times," the report stated.

129 governments in the Asia-Pacific region implemented shutdowns, according to the report, including Afghanistan, Bangladesh, China, India, Indonesia, Myanmar, and Pakistan.

After India, Myanmar, at number two, imposed 15 shutdowns in 2021, followed by Sudan and Iran which imposed five shutdowns each.

In 2020, India had accounted for 109 of the 155 internet shutdowns globally.

