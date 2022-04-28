Covid 4th wave: Genome sequencing confirms first case of new variant BA12 in Bihar

(Image Source: Reuters)

In the midst of a possible fourth wave of Covid-19, Bihar registered the first case of new variant found in a patient detected with the virus. The new variant of Omicron BA 12 was confirmed in a patient admitted in IGIMS Patna through genome sequencing.

According to Dr Namrata Kumari, HOD, Department of Microbiology, the hospital, genome sequencing has started once again after two months. A total of 13 samples have been reported in which Omicron sub-variant BA 2 has been found in 12 samples, while BA 12 has been confirmed in the report of one sample.

Describing this new variant as very dangerous, Dr Namrata said that the infection capacity of this new variant is many times more than that of other Omicron sub-variants. The BA 12 variant was first detected in the United States.

Genome sequencing was stopped in hospitals for the last 2 months because no new cases were found. But, as soon as the number of Covid-19 patients started increasing in 5 states including Delhi, the sample testing has increased in Bihar with genome sequencing being conducted on patients admitted to hospitals with the virus.

The Health Department in Bihar is also fully on alert regarding the fourth wave and people coming from outside are being screened at all public places. Four teams have also been deployed at Patna airport, while Covid-19 investigation has started at railway stations and bus stops. So far, there are about 25 confirmed cases in Bihar, although new guidelines have not been issued by the Health Department so far.

On the other hand, all the district administrations are also conscious about vaccination and testing and the pace of vaccination has once again accelerated in all the districts. In view of the increasing Covid-19 cases, treatment in IGIMS is being done in OPD and emergency only after seeing corona test report.