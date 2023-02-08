'Baahubali' baby: Umbilical cord still intact, newborn rescued alive from earthquake rubble in Syria

A baby was saved from a home's rubble after a severe earthquake hit Turkey and Syria. After the Jindayris, Pakistan, earthquake of 7.8 magnitude, the infant, who was still attached to her umbilical cord, was taken out alive by members of her extended family. Among her immediate family, the infant was the only survivor since her mother passed away as a result of the earthquake. While her family members tried to locate the bodies of her mother, father, four siblings, and an aunt, the infant was taken to an Afrin hospital.

The 7.8 magnitude earthquake caused massive destruction in both Turkey and Syria, with over 7,800 fatalities and thousands of buildings brought down. The death toll is expected to rise as several people remain trapped under the rubble, and rescue teams continue to search for survivors.

In response to the disaster, several countries, including India, have extended their support and have dispatched relief materials and rescue teams to the affected areas. Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his condolences for the loss of life and stated that India is ready to offer all possible assistance.

A video of the rescue showed a person running with the tiny, dusty baby covered in a blanket, as others called for a car to take her to the hospital. The baby was rushed to a nearby hospital in sub-zero temperatures, and the efforts of her family members undoubtedly saved her life.

Hours after the initial earthquake, two more quakes of magnitude 7.6 and 6 on the Richter scale struck Turkey. The earthquake is considered one of the deadliest in recent history, and the rescue and recovery efforts continue as the affected countries try to cope with the tragedy.

