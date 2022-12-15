Artificial intelligence recreates Harry Potter, Ron, Hermione and other characters as toddlers, photos go viral

Screen Grab

The impact of AI on the world around us is growing (AI). Recently, it has been improving rapidly. Instagram user Benmornin reinvented the characters from the blockbuster film Harry Potter as infants, and the Internet agreed with his work.

Benmornin used Mid Trip, an AI tool that creates visuals from written descriptions, to bring his characters to life. Baby versions of Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, and the rest of our cast are too cute to dismiss.

The post was uploaded on December 02, 2022. Till now, the post has received over 25,000 likes and several comments. One user commented, “That’s awesome! Great work!” Another commented, “First of all. Spectacular. I love these. Secondly, where the hell is luna lovegood.” Another commented, “Just for curiosity, what’s the thing with the fingers?”

Harry James Potter: Everything you need to know

Harry James Potter is the protagonist of a series of books written by J. K. Rowling under the same name. The eight-film fantasy saga begins with Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone and concludes with Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2.

We can now confidently assert that artist Benmornin's "magic" (AI-generated visuals) is much more advanced than the spells we studied in the Harry Potter period.