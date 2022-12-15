Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeViral

Artificial intelligence recreates Harry Potter, Ron, Hermione and other characters as toddlers, photos go viral

Young versions of Daniel Radcliffe's Harry Potter and Emma Watson's Hermione Granger are adorable.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Dec 15, 2022, 11:11 PM IST

Artificial intelligence recreates Harry Potter, Ron, Hermione and other characters as toddlers, photos go viral
Screen Grab

The impact of AI on the world around us is growing (AI). Recently, it has been improving rapidly. Instagram user Benmornin reinvented the characters from the blockbuster film Harry Potter as infants, and the Internet agreed with his work.

Benmornin used Mid Trip, an AI tool that creates visuals from written descriptions, to bring his characters to life. Baby versions of Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, and the rest of our cast are too cute to dismiss.

The post was uploaded on December 02, 2022. Till now, the post has received over 25,000 likes and several comments. One user commented, “That’s awesome! Great work!” Another commented, “First of all. Spectacular. I love these. Secondly, where the hell is luna lovegood.” Another commented, “Just for curiosity, what’s the thing with the fingers?”

Harry James Potter: Everything you need to know

Harry James Potter is the protagonist of a series of books written by J. K. Rowling under the same name. The eight-film fantasy saga begins with Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone and concludes with Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2. 

Also, READ: Sleepy mama koala embraces the baby in viral video, internet is in tears

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by benmornin (@benmornin)

We can now confidently assert that artist Benmornin's "magic" (AI-generated visuals) is much more advanced than the spells we studied in the Harry Potter period.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Diwali 2022: Visit these beautiful, offbeat hill stations to escape from this Diwali rush
Know Pakistani girl Aayesha of 'Mera Dil Ye Pukare Aaja' fame through these pics
Take inspiration from these television divas who hail from small towns and now ruling the industry
Nothing Ear (Stick) launched in India, here’s everything you need to know
Yearender 2022: Fast X, Mission Impossible 7, Aquaman 2, Guardians of the Galaxy 3, upcoming Hollywood movies of 2023
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Kerala DHSE Improvement result 2022 OUT at keralaresults.nic.in: How to check, answer sheet revaluation deadline here
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.