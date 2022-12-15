Search icon
Sleepy mama koala embraces the baby in viral video, internet is in tears

The adorable clip shows a mama koala snuggling with her baby.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Dec 15, 2022, 01:48 PM IST

Sleepy mama koala embraces the baby in viral video, internet is in tears
New Delhi: What could be better than a warm hug from a mother? Is there anything else? It could be the worst day of your life, or it could be the best moment of your life. A hug from your mother completes celebrations and can make you feel better if your emotions are getting the best of you. One such video has surfaced on social media, and it will undoubtedly make you smile. The adorable clip shows a mama koala snuggling with her baby. The video is shared on Twitter by user named @buitengebieden and it has garnered a whopping 1.2 million views. 


In the 8-second clip, the mama koala can be seen perched on a tree branch, tightly clutching its baby while falling asleep. However, it is the video's depiction of a mother's love for her child that has won people over. "Mommy and her baby" Buitengebieden captioned the clip on Twitter. 

The video, since being shared a day ago, has gathered more than 1.2 million views and the numbers are only increasing. It has also accumulated more than 96,000 likes. The clip has sent the Internet into a meltdown and netizens took to the comment section to share their heartwarming reactions.

“So mother loves carry her baby hold on her head on back and so cutest baby is adorable with her baby,” wrote a Twitter user. “We are born of love; Love is our #mother." "When you look into your mother's eyes, you know that is the purest love you can find on this earth." "A mother is she who can take the place of all others but whose place no one else can take,” expressed another. “So precious!,” commented a third. “Loved it,” posted a fourth. Many wrote “heartwarming” to express their reactions.

