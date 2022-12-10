Armaan Malik announces pregnancies of both his wives, YouTuber brutally trolled by netizens

Photo: Armaan Malik/Instagram

Armaan Malik, a popular YouTuber, is married to two beautiful women named Kritika Malik and Payal Malik. Don't rub your eyes; this isn't a movie, but rather a true story of a family. Armaan Malik, a well-known content creator with 1.5 million Instagram followers who is happily married with two wives, has a charmed existence.

Malik uploaded photos of his two wives on Instagram with the announcement that they were expecting . More than 1,46 lakh people have liked the now-viral image on Instagram. While the YouTuber has received a lot of praise, the post has also been met with criticism from other Instagram users.

One Instagram User commented, “I am shock... Kaise hosakta ek saath dono pregnant hain..”

Another User commented, “Tu cricket team Bana ke manege bhai.”

Another user commented, “How can people support these stupid people.. Indians bhi pagal hotey chutiyo ko support krte h inn jese.. i wish ye acche logo ko apna idle maante to aaj India kahi or hi hota..”

Another commented, "Only this person has this talent. He also cares about timing."

Also, READ: Optical Illusion: Only a genius can spot the wolf hidden among the sheep

Though many of the comments were concerned about carrying twins, others posed a variety of queries to the YouTuber. Some of his admirers voiced their concern that his first wife, who he is still married to, would be envious if he continued to publish photos of himself with his second wife, Kritika.

In 2011, Armaan Malik married Payal Malik. In addition, they are the proud parents of a girl called Chirayu Malik. Armaan and his first wife Kritika Malik were happily married for six years until he remarried her closest friend Kritika Malik in 2018.