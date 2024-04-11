Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

IPL 2024 Points table, Orange and Purple Cap list after Gujarat Titans beat Rajasthan Royals by 3 wickets

Maidaan public review: Viewers say 'give all awards to Ajay Devgn', call Amit Sharma's film 'best football movie'

iPhone maker Apple warns users in India, other countries of this threat, know alert here

Meet actress who worked in over 400 films, never did lead roles, got married in secret, career got ruined due to..

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan public review: Viewers call Akshay-Tiger film 'unbearable', say 'Adipurush yun hi badnaam hai'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

IPL 2024 Points table, Orange and Purple Cap list after Gujarat Titans beat Rajasthan Royals by 3 wickets

Maidaan public review: Viewers say 'give all awards to Ajay Devgn', call Amit Sharma's film 'best football movie'

Meet actress who worked in over 400 films, never did lead roles, got married in secret, career got ruined due to..

Benefits of vitamin E oil for skin 

Chaitra Navratri 2024: 8 fast-friendly desserts

9 most venomous animals in world

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Streaming This Week: Amar Singh Chamkila, Premalu, Fallout, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Remember Tanvi Hegde? Son Pari's Fruity who has worked with Shahid Kapoor, here's how gorgeous she looks now

Remember Kinshuk Vaidya? Shaka Laka Boom Boom star, who worked with Ajay Devgn; here’s how dashing he looks now

Eid 2024: Crescent Moon Sighted In Saudi Arabia, Dubai, UAE, Qatar, Eid In India On...

Arvind Kejriwal Arrest: Delhi CM Goes To Supreme Court Amid Setback From HC | Liquor Policy Case

Sandeshkhali Row: Calcutta HC Orders Court-Monitored CBI Probe Into Sexual Assault Case | Bengal

Maidaan public review: Viewers say 'give all awards to Ajay Devgn', call Amit Sharma's film 'best football movie'

Meet actress who worked in over 400 films, never did lead roles, got married in secret, career got ruined due to..

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan public review: Viewers call Akshay-Tiger film 'unbearable', say 'Adipurush yun hi badnaam hai'

HomeViral

Viral

iPhone maker Apple warns users in India, other countries of this threat, know alert here

In 2021, the Supreme Court had formed a committee of technical experts to look into allegations of unauthorised surveillance using the Pegasus software developed by Israeli firm NSO Group.

Latest News

Srishty Choudhury

Updated : Apr 11, 2024, 03:12 PM IST

article-main
Representative image
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

iPhone maker Apple has issued a series of fresh notifications to users in 91 other countries, including India, cautioning them of 'mercenary spyware' including Pegasus malware that has stirred up significant controversy in recent times. These new alerts, also received by users in India, are part of cautionary measures warning owners about potential risks to their privacy and data security.

In October 2023, Apple had sent a similar notification to political leaders across various parties in the country, including Congress's Shashi Tharoor, Aam Aadmi Party's Raghav Chadha, and Trinamool Congress' Mahua Moitra. The alert warned of a "potential state-sponsored spyware attack" targeting their iPhones.

In 2021, the Supreme Court had formed a committee of technical experts to look into allegations of unauthorised surveillance using the Pegasus software developed by Israeli firm NSO Group.

In August 2022, the Supreme Court-appointed committee concluded that the spyware was not found in the 29 mobile phones examined by it, but malware was found in five mobile phones.

Apple noted that according to public reporting and research by civil society organisations, technology firms and journalists, individually targeted attacks of such exceptional cost and complexity have historically been associated with state actors, including private companies developing mercenary spyware on their behalf, such as Pegasus from the NSO Group. It said, though deployed against a very small number of individuals - often journalists, activists, politicians and diplomats - mercenary spyware attacks are ongoing and global.

Since 2021, Apple said that it has sent out threat notifications multiple times a year as it has detected these attacks, and to date the company has notified users in over 150 countries in total."The extreme cost, sophistication and worldwide nature of mercenary spyware attacks makes them some of the most advanced digital threats in existence today. As a result, Apple does not attribute the attacks or resulting threat notifications to any specific attackers or geographical regions," it said.

The phone maker in its notification provides additional steps that users can take to help protect their devices, including enabling Lockdown Mode.

Apple advised its users to update their devices with the latest security patches and exercise caution while interacting with suspicious links or messages.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from ANI)

 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Theni Tamil Nadu Lok Sabha Election 2024: Check important dates, key candidates, past results and other details

After accusing Kangana Ranaut of doing black magic on Adhyayan, Shekhar Suman says 'there is no ill will' against her

Priyamani says she had doubts if Maidaan will ever release: 'It will be wrong if...'

Watch: Rohit Sharma imitates Sachin Tendulkar, Yuvraj Singh and other cricket legends during MI's net session

Sikkim Lok Sabha Election 2024: Check date of voting, result, main parties, candidates, past results and more

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Streaming This Week: Amar Singh Chamkila, Premalu, Fallout, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Remember Tanvi Hegde? Son Pari's Fruity who has worked with Shahid Kapoor, here's how gorgeous she looks now

Remember Kinshuk Vaidya? Shaka Laka Boom Boom star, who worked with Ajay Devgn; here’s how dashing he looks now

Remember Jhanak Shukla? Karishma Kaa Karishma star, who has worked with Shah Rukh Khan, here's how she looks now

Sanya Malhotra raises temperature in Thailand, shares sizzling photos in bikini

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

MORE
Advertisement