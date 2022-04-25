Anand Mahindra shares cost-effective, pollution-free ‘original Tesla’, awaits Elon Musk’s reaction

File Photo

Business tycoon Anand Mahindra has once again spotted the spirit of India. This time, the Mahindra Group's Chairman has shared an image of a self-driven ‘Original Tesla’ vehicle from India and netizens have given mixed reactions upon the image.

The industrialist tweeted an image of two bullocks pulling a cart without any help from any other driving force. The image showed that people aboard the cart were peacefully sleeping through the journey.

Also, READ: Anand Mahindra lauds 2 boys pedalling bicycle together for their incredible teamwork, watch video

At a time when people are gradually shifting towards electric vehicles, the business magnate seems to be supportive of a cost-effective cart that doesn’t need any navigation assistance from Google Maps.

Interestingly, Anand Mahindra has sought the reaction of Tesla CEO and founder Elon Musk on his tweet which reads, “Original Tesla vehicle. No Google Map required, no fuel to buy, no pollution, FSD (fully self-driven). Set home to workplace. Relax, take a nap, reach your destination.”

“Back to the future… @elonmusk”, he wrote.

This tweet by Mr Mahindra has unravelled a range of emotions among Twitterati who are relating this image to their childhood. Many people shared how they have grown up watching bullocks pulling carts in various parts of rural India.

Check| Shark swallows photographer's camera, watch horrifying viral video

Relating to Mr. Mahindra’s tweet, a Twitter user commented, “We had one in our home. My dad kept the bull very healthy. He used to spend a lot of money to keep them healthy.”

While most of the people were able to go back in time with this image, some raised the issue of animal cruelty. This led to a banter in the comments section as some favoured the animal and others resonated with their memories more than considering the animal cruelty issue.

Bullock carts have been an important part of India’s ancient transportation system. People from many villages in the country used to train their animals to follow directions and identify the routes. At that time, these modes of transportation were considered to be not just cost-effective but also relaxing for some people. The advent of modern modes of transportation have surely brought forth a major change in the vehicle industry, but Anand Mahindra’s recent tweet has highlighted all the blurred memories once again.