Viral video: Anand Mahindra impressed by women playing cricket on a ‘different level’, watch

Twitter
Headlines

Google Pixel 8 Pro smartphone to jewellery worth Rs 9 lakh: Karan Johar reveals what’s inside Koffee With Karan 8 hamper

WhatsApp developing new section for incoming messages from third-party chats

Ex-Karnataka CM Jagdish Shettar quits Congress to return to BJP

Ramayan's Lord Ram Arun Govil 'disappointed' after attending Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha ceremony: 'I didn't get...'

One year of Pathaan: How Shah Rukh Khan proved in 2023 that OG superstar abhi 'zinda hai', killed 'boycott Bollywood'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Google Pixel 8 Pro smartphone to jewellery worth Rs 9 lakh: Karan Johar reveals what’s inside Koffee With Karan 8 hamper

WhatsApp developing new section for incoming messages from third-party chats

Ramayan's Lord Ram Arun Govil 'disappointed' after attending Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha ceremony: 'I didn't get...'

10 heaviest snakes on Earth

Health benefits of drinking hot chocolate

9 Bollywood stars who started career as background dancers

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Alia Bhatt, Anushka Sharma, Deepika Padukone; 5 times Bollywood shows how to ace winter fashion in sweaters

10 motivational quotes by Manoj Bajpayee

In pics: Dangal's child actor, Jr Babita Phogat, Suhani Bhatnagar's transformation stuns fans

Oscar Nomination 2024: Oppenheimer And Barbie Lead List; Check Full List Here | 96th Academy Awards

Bihar's 'Jan Nayak' Karpoori Thakur To Be Conferred With Bharat Ratna Posthumously

IND vs ENG Test Series: Virat Kohli Opts Out From First Two Tests Against England | Breaking News

Meet director whose 13 out of 16 films were blockbusters, made several actors superstars but...

Google Pixel 8 Pro smartphone to jewellery worth Rs 9 lakh: Karan Johar reveals what’s inside Koffee With Karan 8 hamper

One year of Pathaan: How Shah Rukh Khan proved in 2023 that OG superstar abhi 'zinda hai', killed 'boycott Bollywood'

HomeViral

Viral

Viral video: Anand Mahindra impressed by women playing cricket on a ‘different level’, watch

Anand Mahindra's viral video on social media captures the essence of India's cricket fervor as a group of women play the sport on terraced steps carved into a hillside.

article-main

Mahipal Singh Chouhan

Updated: Jan 25, 2024, 08:12 AM IST

Edited by

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

In a heartwarming display of India's deep-seated love for cricket, a video shared by Anand Mahindra has taken the internet by storm. The clip captures a group of women showcasing their cricket prowess in an unconventional setting—on terraced steps carved into the hillside, a departure from the typical cricket field.

The unique cricket match, shared on platform X, exhibits the batsman and bowler skillfully playing the game on one level, while strategically positioned fielders await on the road below, poised to make daring dives for the ball.

This extraordinary footage is a testament to the adaptability and unbridled enthusiasm with which cricket is embraced in India, surpassing the confines of traditional playfields. The women, undeterred by the challenging and uneven terrain, are fully immersed in the game, their passion for cricket radiating through every play. Anand Mahindra, known for his active presence on social media, aptly captioned the video, “India takes cricket to another level. Or should I say many ‘levels’.”

The post has already garnered an impressive 828k views along with a myriad of reactions. Viewers were particularly impressed with the innovative cricket match, expressing their admiration for the players' skills. However, a few raised concerns about the potential dangers, highlighting the risk of injuries due to the uneven surface.

One user exclaimed, "This is amazing," while another chimed in with, "Wow, this is super cool." A third individual shared, "This is what I loved," capturing the sentiment of awe and appreciation for the unconventional cricket match that showcases the unique spirit of cricket in India.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Meet IAS officer who has sung in films, UPSC topper once rejected offer in Bollywood superstar's film due to...

Meet actor known as 'Lord Ram's son', quit films at 13, worked in World Bank, heads Rs 1400-crore company, lives in...

Kangana Ranaut sparks dating rumours with EaseMyTrip founder Nishant Pitti, photos from Ram Mandir go viral

'I can’t compete because...': Boxing legend Mary Kom retires

Myanmar army plane crashes at Mizoram's Lengpui airport; six people injured

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Alia Bhatt, Anushka Sharma, Deepika Padukone; 5 times Bollywood shows how to ace winter fashion in sweaters

10 motivational quotes by Manoj Bajpayee

In pics: Dangal's child actor, Jr Babita Phogat, Suhani Bhatnagar's transformation stuns fans

Deepika Padukone becomes first Indian actor to attend Academy Museum Gala, turns heads in blue velvet gown

Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone's sizzling chemistry in Fighter teaser sets the internet on fire

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE