Viral video: Anand Mahindra impressed by women playing cricket on a ‘different level’, watch

In a heartwarming display of India's deep-seated love for cricket, a video shared by Anand Mahindra has taken the internet by storm. The clip captures a group of women showcasing their cricket prowess in an unconventional setting—on terraced steps carved into the hillside, a departure from the typical cricket field.

India takes cricket to another level.

Or should I say many ‘levels’….

— anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) January 24, 2024

The unique cricket match, shared on platform X, exhibits the batsman and bowler skillfully playing the game on one level, while strategically positioned fielders await on the road below, poised to make daring dives for the ball.

This extraordinary footage is a testament to the adaptability and unbridled enthusiasm with which cricket is embraced in India, surpassing the confines of traditional playfields. The women, undeterred by the challenging and uneven terrain, are fully immersed in the game, their passion for cricket radiating through every play. Anand Mahindra, known for his active presence on social media, aptly captioned the video, “India takes cricket to another level. Or should I say many ‘levels’.”

The post has already garnered an impressive 828k views along with a myriad of reactions. Viewers were particularly impressed with the innovative cricket match, expressing their admiration for the players' skills. However, a few raised concerns about the potential dangers, highlighting the risk of injuries due to the uneven surface.

One user exclaimed, "This is amazing," while another chimed in with, "Wow, this is super cool." A third individual shared, "This is what I loved," capturing the sentiment of awe and appreciation for the unconventional cricket match that showcases the unique spirit of cricket in India.