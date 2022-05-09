Anand Mahindra gives new home to Tamil Nadu's Idli Amma as Mother's Day gift

(Image Source: Twitter/@anandmahindra/Video grab)

Industrialist Anand Mahindra won hearts of millions after he gifted a home to Tamil Nadu's Idli Amma on the occasion of Mother's Day. Mahindra kept his promise that he made on social media back in April, 2021. In his tweet he had indicated that Idli Amma will soon have her own house to serve people her famous home-cooked food.

On Mother's Day, the industrialist shared a video showing Idli Amma entering her new home. "Immense gratitude to our team for completing the construction of the house in time to gift it to Idli Amma on #MothersDay. She's the embodiment of a Mother's virtues: nurturing, caring and selfless. A privilege to be able to support her and her work. Happy Mother's Day to you all!" read the caption of the video.

Read | Happy Birthday Anand Mahindra: 5 times the Mahindra Chairman supported India’s real talent

Idli Amma, also known as Kamalathal, lives in Vadivelampalayam, a village near Peru in Tamil Nadu. She has been selling idlis with sambhar and chutney for around 37 years for only Re 1. Her story went viral back in 2019 and Mahindra extended his support and wrote that he would be happy to 'invest' in her business.

Anand Mahindra's team registered land for Idli Amma's new workspace in Thondamuthur, later in April 2021 and construction began. Construction was completed just in time for Mother's Day 2022 and the house was handed over to Idli Amma.

Immense gratitude to our team for completing the construction of the house in time to gift it to Idli Amma on #MothersDay She’s the embodiment of a Mother’s virtues: nurturing, caring & selfless. A privilege to be able to support her & her work. Happy Mother’s Day to you all! pic.twitter.com/LgfR2UIfnm May 8, 2022

Netizens, meanwhile are overwhelmed by this humble gesture from the popular and social media active industrialist Anand Mahindra. "This planet has a few good people too, that's why we still have rains. I don't know why, Ananji touches my heart and brings tears too... Thank you, Anandji... From Coimbatore," wrote one user.

Read | Tamil Nadu: After video of octogenarian woman selling idli for rupee one goes viral, Gas companies extend help

"This is so nice Sir that too on a Mother’s Day. To get a blessings from this Amma is blessings from God. Congratulations to you and your dedicated team to get this done in short span of time," commented another user. Anand Mahindra is also receiving many thanks messages on Twitter.

"Sir salute to you and your team from bottom of my heart. You are an industrialist, not a businessman. Long live SIR with good health and warmth. And make us feel proud always like this. Jai Hind," wrote one user. Some even shared special photos to show their gratitude. Here you can read more comments from netizens.