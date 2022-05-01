Happy Birthday Anand Mahindra: 5 times the Mahindra Chairman supported India’s real talent

File Photo

Today is the birthday of the Chairman of Mahindra Group – Mr. Anand Mahindra. The business magnate is known for spotting and encouraging talented Indians from various parts of the country. His generosity and down-to-earth nature is clearly visible via the tweets he shares on his official account. While he shares the uniquely talented people, let us take a moment to thank him for being the supporter for many hidden gems.

Here are 5 times when Anand Mahindra supported India’s real talent

Recently, a ‘desi F1 driver’ went viral on the internet for delivering milk in a special kind of go-kart. The man from Uttar Pradesh was appreciated for his unique way of supplying milk. Mr. Mahindra didn’t just identify this man, but also expressed his wish to meet the ‘road warrior’.

I’m not sure his vehicle meets road regulations, but I hope his passion for wheels remains unregulated…This is the coolest thing I’ve seen in a long while. I want to meet this road warrior… https://t.co/lZbDnge7mo — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) April 29, 2022

In March 2022, the business tycoon had shared the video of a Telangana man making a wooden treadmill. He appreciated the man for dedicating hours to make a hand-crafted treadmill and also said that he wanted one.

In a world of commoditised, energy hungry devices, the passion for craftsmanship, the hours of dedicated efforts in hand-making this device makes it a work of art, not just a treadmill. I want one… pic.twitter.com/nxeGh6a2kf — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) March 24, 2022

In 2021, Mr Mahindra spotted a boy named Prem for making a replica of the Iron Man suit using scrap material. The young boy was then visited by Anand Mahindra’s team and top members of the Mahindra Group were asked to mentor him to boost his career ahead.

Remember Prem, our young Indian Ironman from Imphal? We promised to help him get the engineering education he wanted and I’m delighted to share that he has arrived at @MahindraUni in Hyderabad. Thank you Indigo for taking such good care of him.. https://t.co/7Z6yBi39yi pic.twitter.com/Hw7f0c5lGW November 16, 2021

In December 2021, Mr Mahindra spotted a differently abled man Birju Ram. Impressed by his brilliant approach towards life despite of his disabilities, the business tycoon offered him a job at one of Mahindra Logistics’ electric vehicle charging yards in Delhi. He shared the details about Ram on Twitter in February this year.

There have been many follow up videos and negative ‘revelations’ about this gentleman on YouTube But I want to thank Ram and @Mahindralog_MLL for employing Birju Ram at one of our EV charging yards in Delhi. EVERYONE deserves a break… https://t.co/pBpH6TpgnB pic.twitter.com/mJHYKvjzBZ — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) February 2, 2022

Early this year, Mr. Mahindra appreciated a blacksmith named Dattatraya Lohar for building a car using scrap from an autorickshaw, a motorcycle and a jeep. While sharing that Lohar’s creation doesn’t meet regulations, Mr. Mahindra offered him a Bolero in exchange and also said that his creation will be displayed at ‘Mahindra Research Valley’ to inspire everyone.

Local authorities will sooner or later stop him from plying the vehicle since it flouts regulations. I’ll personally offer him a Bolero in exchange. His creation can be displayed at MahindraResearchValley to inspire us, since ‘resourcefulness’ means doing more with less resources https://t.co/mibZTGjMPp — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) December 22, 2021

These are just some instances of the many others when the auto boss has come ahead to support and share details about talented individuals.

We wish him a long and healthy life on his birthday today. Happy birthday Anand Mahindra!

