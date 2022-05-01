Search icon
Happy Birthday Anand Mahindra: 5 times the Mahindra Chairman supported India’s real talent

While Anand Mahindra shares the uniquely talented people, let us take a moment to thank him for being the supporter for many hidden gems in India.

Reported By:Parul Sharma| Edited By: Parul Sharma |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: May 01, 2022, 05:29 PM IST

File Photo

Today is the birthday of the Chairman of Mahindra Group – Mr. Anand Mahindra. The business magnate is known for spotting and encouraging talented Indians from various parts of the country. His generosity and down-to-earth nature is clearly visible via the tweets he shares on his official account. While he shares the uniquely talented people, let us take a moment to thank him for being the supporter for many hidden gems.

Here are 5 times when Anand Mahindra supported India’s real talent

Recently, a ‘desi F1 driver’ went viral on the internet for delivering milk in a special kind of go-kart. The man from Uttar Pradesh was appreciated for his unique way of supplying milk. Mr. Mahindra didn’t just identify this man, but also expressed his wish to meet the ‘road warrior’.

In March 2022, the business tycoon had shared the video of a Telangana man making a wooden treadmill. He appreciated the man for dedicating hours to make a hand-crafted treadmill and also said that he wanted one.

In 2021, Mr Mahindra spotted a boy named Prem for making a replica of the Iron Man suit using scrap material. The young boy was then visited by Anand Mahindra’s team and top members of the Mahindra Group were asked to mentor him to boost his career ahead.

In December 2021, Mr Mahindra spotted a differently abled man Birju Ram. Impressed by his brilliant approach towards life despite of his disabilities, the business tycoon offered him a job at one of Mahindra Logistics’ electric vehicle charging yards in Delhi. He shared the details about Ram on Twitter in February this year.

Early this year, Mr. Mahindra appreciated a blacksmith named Dattatraya Lohar for building a car using scrap from an autorickshaw, a motorcycle and a jeep. While sharing that Lohar’s creation doesn’t meet regulations, Mr. Mahindra offered him a Bolero in exchange and also said that his creation will be displayed at ‘Mahindra Research Valley’ to inspire everyone.

These are just some instances of the many others when the auto boss has come ahead to support and share details about talented individuals.

We wish him a long and healthy life on his birthday today. Happy birthday Anand Mahindra!

