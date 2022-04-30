'Don’t miss this': Cute 3-year-old chef cooks delicious lasagne

Instagram(@chezoliz)

Social media platforms are full of baby videos these days. Some talented kids woo hearts by showcasing amazing dance skills, others attract netizens with their melodious singing. This time, an adorable chef has left all of us smiling in awe with his adorable cooking skills.

Instagram users are all hearts for this three-year-old boy who has amazed everyone with his cute way of cooking. This baby chef, named Oliver, has gone viral for his extra ordinary cuteness.

The video was first shared on Instagram by an account named - @chezoliz with the caption, “I like pasagna! I like pasagna! We used FOUR kinds of cheeses in my pasagna. Oh my.”

The cute boy is having a gala time making some delicious-looking lasagne in his kitchen. He can be seen making lasagne from the beginning like he has been doing that since the day he was born.

Those who have seen the video are in awe of the baby chef calling his ‘lasagne’ as ‘pasagna’ as he isn’t able to pronounce the actual name of the dish.

Watch the viral video here:

To make his yummy lasagne sauce, baby Oliver adds onions, spices and tomatoes to the meat in a pan. Next, he plucks some fresh Basil leaves to garnish his dish. Thereafter, he carefully adds the layers of lasagne while adding four different kinds of cheeses in it.

This three-old-boy seems to be having great love for cooking. He is enjoying each step of making lasagne and netizens love watching his cute cooking. The video’s comments section is full of praises for the baby chef.

"Ok this is the cutest little human EVER”, says a commenter on Instagram. Another one noticed his outfit and said, “His little rolled up sleeves”.

“This made me so happy. Such a genuine ray of sunshine”, commented another.

What do you think about this cute chef and his mouth-watering lasagne?