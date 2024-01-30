Woman seeks divorce over mother-in-law using her make-up, details inside

A woman in Agra is pursuing a divorce after a dispute with her mother-in-law over unauthorized use of her makeup led to her and her sister being thrown out of their home.

In a surprising turn of events in Agra, a woman is pursuing a divorce from her husband, citing an ongoing dispute with her mother-in-law over unauthorized use of her makeup. The woman, a resident of Malpura, claimed that her husband ejected her and her sister from their home after a heated argument with her mother-in-law about the repeated unauthorized use of her cosmetics.

The two sisters had entered into matrimony with two brothers eight months ago, and all seemed well until the woman discovered her mother-in-law regularly using her makeup without permission. She asserted that this led to her being makeup-less for events, as her mother-in-law would use it beforehand.

Seeking assistance, the woman reached out to the 'Parivar Paramarsh Kendra' (Family Counselling Centre) of the Agra police, revealing that her mother-in-law would dress up and apply makeup within the household. The matter escalated when the woman confronted her mother-in-law, insisting that she refrain from using makeup while inside the house.

According to the woman, her mother-in-law informed her son about the disagreement, resulting in her husband verbally abusing her. The situation worsened, leading to the woman and her sister being evicted from the residence. Since then, they have been residing at their maternal home for the past two months.

In an attempt to mediate the conflict, both the woman and her mother-in-law were summoned to the Parivar Paramarsh Kendra on Sunday for counseling, facilitated by Amit Gaur, a counselor. Despite the counseling session, the woman remains resolute in her decision to seek a divorce, asserting that the issue extends beyond the unauthorized use of her cosmetics. She claims her husband is subjecting her to domestic abuse, alleging that he prioritizes his mother over her.

Amit Gaur stated that further counseling sessions involving the woman and her husband are scheduled to address the underlying issues in an effort to find a resolution to the strained relationship.