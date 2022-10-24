After tomato soup on Van Gogh, climate activists throw mashed potatoes on Monet’s Les Meules painting

Climate activists throw mashed potatoes on Monet's painting (Photo - Twitter)

Just a few weeks after environmental activists threw tomato soup and seemingly ruined an iconic painting by Vincent Van Gogh, a similar incident is going viral on social media with the artwork of another legendary artist in the crosshairs – Claude Monet.

In a viral video shared thousands of times, climate activists can be seen vandalizing the iconic painting Les Meules by Monet inside a museum. The two climate protestors threw mashed potatoes on the painting by Monet inside a German museum.

The incident took place inside Germany’s Museum Barberini where Monet’s Les Meules was vandalized using mashed potatoes. After throwing potatoes on the painting, the two protestors sat down underneath the artwork to explain their actions.

We make this #Monet the stage and the public the audience.



If it takes a painting – with #MashedPotatoes or #TomatoSoup thrown at it – to make society remember that the fossil fuel course is killing us all:



Then we'll give you #MashedPotatoes on a painting! pic.twitter.com/HBeZL69QTZ — Letzte Generation (@AufstandLastGen) October 23, 2022

The two protestors in the viral video belong to a German environmental group 'Letzte Generation' and justified their actions as calling attention to the implications of climate change, saying that people are starving because of a shortage of food.

In the video, the climate activists said, “People are starving, people are freezing, people are dying. We are in a climate catastrophe and all you are afraid of is tomato soup or mashed potatoes on a painting. Do you know what I'm afraid of? I'm afraid because science tells us that we won't be able to feed our families in 2050.”

They further added in the video, “Does it take mashed potatoes on a painting to make you listen? This painting is not going to be worth anything if we have to fight over food. When will you finally start to listen? When will you finally start to listen and stop business as usual?”

Sharing the clip on their official Twitter handle, the activists wrote, “We made this Monet the stage and the public the audience. If it takes pelting a painting with mashed potato or tomato soup to remind society that the fossil course is killing us all, then we give you mashed potato on a painting.”

