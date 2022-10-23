Viral: Man pays Rs 50,000 in Rs 10 coins for a TVS Jupiter in Rudrapur

Photo: iamabikerdotcom/Instagram

A young guy from Rudrapur, Uttarakhand, gathered Rs 50,000 in coins before purchasing a scooter from his local TVS dealer. On the internet, one may see a video of the guy patiently waiting for the salesman to finish counting his money. Employees can be seen in the video calculating the man's Rs 50,000 in Rs 10 coins, which he brought with him to purchase a brand new TVS Jupiter scooter.

TVS's Jupiter scooter is a 110 cc single-cylinder model with the company's Ecothrust Fuel Injection technology installed. It generates 7.4 horsepower and 8.4 Nm of torque. The guy in the video claims to have Rs 50,000 with him as payment, while the on-road price of a Jupiter basic model (with metal wheels and drum brakes) in Rudrapur is Rs 85,210. It is unclear how the guy paid off the remaining balance.

It goes without saying that if this tendency were to become widespread, one cannot be the first to purchase a motorcycle with hard-earned cash. V Boopathi, 29, from Tamil Nadu, too bought a Bajaj Dominar 400 for Rs 2.6 lakh in March 2022. The coin count in the showroom took 10 hours. Boopathi put aside the funds for more than three years.

Currently, even SUVs buyers are following this trend. One individual at around the same time claimed to have paid for a brand new Mahindra Bolero with coins. The SUV the guy bought has a starting price of Rs 8.99 lakh (ex-showroom), and the one he purchased cost him Rs 12 lakh. As a result of a video that was posted online, the event became well known.

In February of 2022, a different guy from Assam purchased a scooter after making a down payment consisting of Rs 22,000 in coins. All of these episodes occurred in the year 2022