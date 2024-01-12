Headlines

Adult film star, 24, dies just few months after making SHOCKING revelations about..

Using her real first name, Abigail, eight months ago she said, "I have suffered sexual harassment and abuse after starting to create adult content."

Riddhima Kanetkar

Updated: Jan 12, 2024, 08:28 PM IST

Thaina Fields, a Peruvian adult film star, was found dead at her home just months after she made allegations about abuse in the porn industry. 24-year-old Fields was one of the best-known adult film stars in Peru. The news of Fields' death was confirmed by a fellow adult content creator in an interview with La Republica. Alejandra Sweet said, "I can't give any more details because I'm saddened by the news." 

Sweet also took to her Instagram account and posted a heartfelt message for Fields, urging her followers to remember her positively. 

"Guys, I will only tell you to pray for her the people who truly appreciated her and not only saw her out of pure morbidity. From where she is, I am sure she is a little angel," she wrote during a Q&A session.

Milky Peru, one of the production companies Fields collaborated with, also offered condolences.

Fields' death comes just a few months after she made a public revelation about the "very strong" sexual harassment she faced in the adult film industry.

Using her real first name, Abigail, eight months ago she said, "I have suffered sexual harassment and abuse after starting to create adult content."

Fields also faced the reality of what she faced and said, "At first many thought that by hiring me they could do what they wanted with me, but then I came home, took a bath, and cried. It happened to me many times. It is very difficult to be a woman and create adult content when society is literally in s**t."

