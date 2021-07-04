Watch: Nia Sharma channels her inner child as she soaks in the rain, leaves fans wanting for more

Nia Sharma often raises the temperature on her Instagram with her sexy dance videos and pictures but this time the actor has shared a special moment of her life that reminded her of her childhood, featuring a beautiful spell of rain.

In the video, Nia can be seen channeling her inner child as she dances and jumps in rain. Dressed in a red crop top and black joggers, Nia seemed to enjoy the rainy weather to the fullest as the song ‘Ankhiyaan Da Ghar’ played in the background.

While sharing the video, she wrote, “Just lived my childhood moment and made a reel out of it. #ankhiyaandaghar is out now .. Don’t mind sharing your reel on the song. @yasserdesai @ikamalkumar @kamalchandra999 @kunaalvermaa.”

Soon after she posted the video, Nia’s fans praised her and showered her with love. “People praise beauty, l praise your personality,” wrote one user while another commented, “Wowwww litt mam”. A third wrote user wrote, “looking good love,” while a fourth one commented. Comedian Bharti Singh and actor Barkha Sengupta liked the video.

Recently, the ‘Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai’ actor was in the news because of her support for her ‘Naagin’ co-star, actor Pearl V Puri who was arrested on June 4 over the alleged rape of a minor. Due to the same reason, Nia also had a minor tiff with access Devoleena Chakraborty on Twitter, where Nia took a jibe at her dancing skills. The Twitter war started after Devoleena requested netizens to not reveal the identity of, and abuse the alleged minor in the case. Nia later apologised to Devoleena and vice versa.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Nia has appeared in various music videos including ‘Ankhiyaan Da Ghar’, ‘Hamnava’, ‘Raat Ki’, ‘Aye Ajnabi’ and ‘Rubaru’. She was last seen in web series, ‘Jamai 2.0’ which also stars Ravi Dubey and Achint Kaur.