Urfi Javed poses in dress made from garbage bag, says 'can wear it on red carpet'; Twitter trolls her for wearing trash

Urfi Javed in her garbage bag dress

After a brief pause due to allergy, Urfi Javed is back to posting pictures of her quirky fashion choices. The model, known for her outlandish outfits, used a garbage bag to make a dress for herself this time. And as soon as Urfi posted the picture of herself in the dress, she was flooded with comments, both positive and slightly mean.

On Tuesday morning, Urfi took to Twitter to share a picture of herself where she is wearing a black dress made of polyethene bags. The bags have been fashioned to make a halter-neck short dress and Urfi stares at the camera wearing it in the picture. “Dress made from dustbin bag,” the former Splitsvilla contestant captioned the post. In a longer video on Instagram, Urfi wrote, "I could literally wear this to a red carpet event not kidding."

Urfi’s latest bizarre fashion choice had the internet in splits. “That’s good idea only two Rs cost,” read one comment. Another wrote, “It's called wrapper not dress.” Some Twitter users had a little fun at Urfi’s expense in the comment section of the picture. One wrote, “Good one. Bag me kachra bhi hai (The bag has garbage too).”

Dress made from dustbin bag pic.twitter.com/C4XXEIqqmI January 24, 2023

However, there were many fans of the model and social media figure, who praised her creativity for the unique dress. “That's so creative of you,” one wrote. Another tweeted, “I like your creativity and confidence.”

After appearing in cameos in multiple shows, Urfi gained more limelight after she came in the first season of Bigg Boss OTT, followed by Splitsvilla 14. Urfi has time and again faced criticism for her fashion choices with many labelling her an attention seeker. In a recent interaction, she admitted she does it for attention but said she didn’t find anything wrong with it. “Who decides what’s right and what’s not? Celebs say I am doing all this for attention... Yes, I am doing it for attention. This industry is all about getting popularity and getting attention, so what is wrong with it then,” she told Etimes.