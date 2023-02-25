'Thakur sahab ke haath kahan gaye': Urfi Javed trolled for her latest bizarre outfit, netizens react

Urfi Javed/Viral Bhayani

The social media sensation Urfi Javed, also known as Uorfi, is known for her bold sartorial choices. She is often spotted posing in bizarre and weird outfits on the streets of Mumbai and carries herself with utmost confidence. The paparazzi go crazy over capturing her and sharing her photos and videos on social media.

Saturday afternoon was no different when Urfi Javed was seen in a bizarre outfit. Her blue-coloured dress, shaped in an oval, didn't allow her to move her hands and thus, the netizens compared the actress to the iconic character of Thakur aka Baldev Singh from Sholay, played by Sanjeev Kumar, in the 1975 film.

Urfi's video, shared by the Instant Bollywood page on Instagram, was filled with comments from netizens brutally trolling the actress. One Instagram user wrote, "Thakur sahab ke haath kahan gaye (Where did the hands of Thakur Sahab go)", while another commented, "Ye sab pehen ke ye road me kaise aa jaati hai (How does she even come on the road wearing this)". A netizen also called her ostrich, while another wanted to kill the designer who made this dress.

Meanwhile, Urfi recently did a photo shoot for the Dirty magazine wearing outlandish outfits with bright pink hair. She collaboarted with multiple famous designers namely Rahul Mishra, Anamika Khanna, Suhani Parekh, Akshat Bansal, and Anaita Shroff Adajania for the same.

The actress also recently posed for Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla in a hand-embroidered silk tulle saree designed by the duo. She also shared how no designers wanted to work with her at one point as she wrote, "No designers would give me clothes which is why I started making my own." The actress is gradually making inroads in the Indian fashion industry.



