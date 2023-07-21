Urfi Javed eve-teased, harassed on flight by 'drunk' men; says 'when I confronted them...'

Urfi Javed travelled to Goa on an economy class, and during her trip, she got bullied, harassed and eve-teased by a group of men.

Urfi Javed is among the popular celebrity who earned fame with frequent airport spotting. Recently, Uorfi was captured heading to Goa for a vacation. Urfi travelled in an economy class, and her trip was a bit disturbing for her, as she was bullied, harassed, and eve-teased by a group of men.

A group of four male passengers passed some mean comments after seeing Urfi. They even were calling names and saying nasty things about her. Their rude behaviour irked Urfi. After a while, Urfi decided to put an end to harassment by confronting the group. One of the friends from the group said that they are drunk, and they are not in their senses. Urfi shared a short video of the gang on her Instagram story and clearly said that although she is a public figure, she won't tolerate such unruly behaviour. Urfi said that she's not public property.

On Instagram, Urfi wrote, "While travelling from Mumbai to Goa on one of the flights yesterday. I had to go through harassment, the men in this video were saying nasty things, eve-teasing and calling names. When I confronted them, one of them said, their friends were drunk. Being drunk is no excuse to misbehave with women. Public figure YES. Public property NO."

Here's the story

Earlier this week, Urfi was trolled for her statement about the women-centric movie Panch Kriti. The social media sensation took to Twitter and said that no one will watch this film, she even mentioned that India is not recognised because of its rural places, but because of it its urban areas. She tweeted, “Desh Ki Pahechan Urban India Hai, Rural Bharat Se Nahi.Gramin Bharat Pe Movie Bana Ke Aur Audiance Mein TV, Smartphone, Cycle, Smartwatches De Ke Kya Faida? Koi Nai Dekehga #PanchKriti Main Likh Ke Deti Hu!" The tweet was later deleted.

On the work front, Urfi Javed was last seen participating in the popular reality show Spilitsvilla 14. The show was hosted by Sunny Leone with Arjun Bijlani.