Urfi Javed gets brutally trolled for her orange cut-out dress, netizens say 'bheekh mein maange kapde pehene hain'

Urfi Javed/Viral Bhayani Instagram

Urfi Javed wears revealing outfits to gain publicity, but she keeps failing in her ridiculuous attempts. The television actress often gets massively trolled for her weird fashion outfits which she designs herself. The same case happened on Tuesday, November 15, when Javed was brutally criticised for her latest look.

Urfi, who started her television career in Bade Bhaiyya Ki Dulhania, was spotted wearing an orange cut-out dress as she posed for the paparazzi on Tuesday. In the video shared by the celebrity photographer Viral Bhayani on his Instagram account, Urfi can be seen saying that one of the paps has a crush on Asfi Javed, one of her sisters.

In the comments section, netizens are brutally trolling the Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress. One of the Instagram users wrote, "Bheekh mein maange kapde pehene hain", while another wrote, "Is there any option in Instagram where we can just block faces". There are other people too who called Urfi as "anpadh gavaar" and "paagal aurat" in their comments.

For the unversed, Urfi gained more limelight after she came in the first season of Bigg Boss OTT, hosted by Karan Johar and streamed exclusively on Voot last year. She was the first contestant to get evicted from the show on the eighth day itself after Zeeshan Khan broke his connection with her on the fourth day and paired with Divya Agarwal, who ended up winning the show.



READ | Urfi Javed shares adorable childhood pictures with her mother, siblings; photos go viral

Though Javed, who goes by the name of Uorfi on social media, keeps sharing her semi-nude photos and videos in bizarre costumes on her social media, she only has around 3.8 million followers on Instagram and 92 thousand followers on the micro-blogging platform Twitter.